Port to Fort Adventure results
Saturday, Three Forks Harbor
Leaders (*women’s winner)
Team Adventure (11 entries)
1. The Scramblers, 1:51:54.
(Chad Cox, Micah Tumleson, J.P Buckmaster)
*2. Gone With The Wind, 1:58:38.
(Taylor Rumbley, Jodi Jones, Cassie Carriger)
3. The Weakest Links, 1:01:52.
4. Running on Empty, 2:04:15.
5. Corn Thugs, 2:19:34.
Solo Adventure Race (33 entries)
1. Levi Fewell, 1:35:30.
2. Mark Opper, 1:36:41
3. Clay Turner, 1:45:38.
4. Michael Stevenson, 1:48:03.
*5. Jamie Miller, 1:49:30.
6. Meghan Morgan, 1:51:43.
7. Martha Pierce, 1:54:21.
8. John McCoul, 1:57:25.
9. Jennifer Robertson, 1:59:35.
10. Matthew Burns, 2:01:30.
5-Mile Trail Run (17 entries)
1. Tucker Friend, 37:04.
*2. Ruby Austin, 40:38.
3. Laura Wickizer, 41:42.
4. Nathan Fox, 43:47.
5. Susan Perry, 44:32.
