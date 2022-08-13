Port to Fort Adventure results

Saturday, Three Forks Harbor

Leaders (*women’s winner)

Team Adventure (11 entries)

1. The Scramblers, 1:51:54. 

(Chad Cox, Micah Tumleson, J.P Buckmaster)

*2. Gone With The Wind, 1:58:38.

(Taylor Rumbley, Jodi Jones, Cassie Carriger)

3. The Weakest Links, 1:01:52.

4. Running on Empty, 2:04:15.

5. Corn Thugs, 2:19:34.

 

Solo Adventure Race (33 entries)

1. Levi Fewell, 1:35:30.

2. Mark Opper, 1:36:41

3. Clay Turner, 1:45:38.

4. Michael Stevenson, 1:48:03.

*5. Jamie Miller, 1:49:30.

6. Meghan Morgan, 1:51:43.

7. Martha Pierce, 1:54:21.

8. John McCoul, 1:57:25.

9. Jennifer Robertson, 1:59:35.

10. Matthew Burns, 2:01:30.

 

5-Mile Trail Run (17 entries)

1. Tucker Friend, 37:04.

*2. Ruby Austin, 40:38.

3. Laura Wickizer, 41:42.

4. Nathan Fox, 43:47.

5. Susan Perry, 44:32.

