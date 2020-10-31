This story has been updated.
The Porter-Colcord game at Colcord was halted Friday night after after an incident involving a person thought to be a Colcord adult allegedly shoving a Porter player to the ground on the sidelines.
Porter coach Prentice Joseph posted this comment on his Facebook account this morning. The Phoenix did not receive stats on the game, led by Colcord 22-6 when the game was ended in the third quarter.
“First of all THANK YOU Porter for handling yourself last night and not doing anything that would jeopardize the reputation of the school, town, or yourself. Frustrations ran high last night including myself and rightfully so. When it comes to adults putting their hands on OUR kids I as a Grown man/COACH/Parent Will NEVER EVER ALLOW IT! We are currently addressing all issues of last nights game. This is the last statement I'm making publicly about the situation.” Joseph posted on Facebook.
The coach did say in a text message that they would comment further after the speak with the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.
Mike Whaley, football director for the OSSAA, said prior to Joseph's text Saturday morning that he had not yet received word of the incident.
Attempts to reach out to both Joseph and also Porter superintendent Charles McMahan have been unsuccessful.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.