Porter Schools on Tuesday hired Corey Miller, most recently the former Chisholm coach, as its new boys basketball coach.
Miller replaces Nate Smith, who took the boys job at Nowata after leading the Pirates for two seasons. He’ll meet with his team for the first time at 8 a.m. Thursday morning.
Miller had been at Chisholm since being hired in August 2018. He was 11-10 in 3A last season, 9-17 in 2019-20 and 19-8 in his first season. Previous to that he was at Garber one season after taking Woodward to the state tournament three times in a 16-year tenure.
According to the Enid News & Eagle, Miller submitted his resignation following a physical altercation with Joseph Reinart, who was an assistant principal, athletic director and head football coach at Chisholm at the time. Reinart also resigned.
Porter athletic director Chris Sherwood said the incident had been looked into and that he and the administration, including superintendent Charles McMahan, were comfortable with the hiring decision.
“There’s always two sides to those things. We looked into it, talked to a lot of people, and his track record showed through that and in no way defines who he is,” Sherwood said.
Miller was appreciative of the opportunity given him.
“It’s going to make me a better person. Second chances in this life or profession don’t come easy and I want to make the best of this one and I will represent the community and school the best way I can,” he said. “I’m thankful for the faith Mr. McMahan, Mr. Sherwood and the board have shown me. It was an unfortunate situation for everyone involved but we’re all moving on and we’ll be better off going forward.”
He has a son in college and a 4-year-old daughter who lives with her mother. His father, Marvin Miller, died of cancer last August.
“It’s been a tough year personally,” Corey Miller said. “We’ve been close, he’s followed my career closely and this last year was the first year he wasn’t around to comment. Losing him was a tough deal.”
Miller’s 21-year career, all on the boys' side of the ledger, began in Kansas, which is also where he was born, but eventually moved to Oklahoma and graduated from Waynoka High. He graduated from Northwestern Oklahoma where he also played basketball and for one season served as a graduate assistant. He coached in Kansas prior to taking the Woodward job.
Any Porter students interested in participating in the basketball program are invited to join current players on Thursday morning at the school gym.
