When it comes to fishing, Brandon Boyd of Porter was introduced to the sport as a small boy thanks to his grandfathers and dad taking him along.
“Please introduce your kids, grandkids, and youngsters to the sport of fishing and outdoors. They will gain a lifetime of enjoyment from it,” said Boyd. “I’ve done all types of fishing, mostly for fun, and some competitive fishing in the bass world but crappie fishing has always been my favorite. I fished my first crappie tournament back in the early 90s.”
It was a Crappie USA event on the river held out of Three Forks Harbor in Muskogee. He tells the story.
“I was just a young man fishing among a crowd of seasoned anglers in that event but it was fun despite getting my tail kicked, '' related Boyd. “It was right then and there that I knew I wanted to compete in more crappie tournaments.”
“My wife, Lori, and I have three daughters that were all involved in sports through their high school and college years and that was our full time hobby ------making sure we attended every game and event. That chapter of our lives has come to an end now and has allowed me to go after this dream of competitive crappie fishing.”
Boyd began fishing in a state club, the Oklahoma Crappie Anglers Club (OCAC), in the 2020 season but it was cut short due to the pandemic. In the same year, Crappie Masters began having state clubs and tournaments which allowed anglers the opportunity to qualify for the Crappie Masters National Championship.
There are a few ways to qualify for the National championship. You can get there by 1) finishing in the top five in the points race for the season, 2) finishing in the top three of the state championship or 3) PAQ (points accumulative qualification) which is fishing a national qualifier and combining those points with your state points. If they add up to 250 points or more you are qualified to fish the National Championship.
“In 2021, I fished the entire schedule. My goal was to be competitive and finish in the top 10 of every event and qualify for the National Championship on Lake D'Arbonne in Farmerville, Louisiana. Our state club has some outstanding anglers in it. We have full-time guides and some National Champions fishing in our club here in Oklahoma”, stated Boyd.
“The season started out with the first tournament being on Wister Lake where we came in 7th with a weight of 15.08 lbs. with a seven fish limit. That lake produced some outstanding weights on tournament day. To come in with 15 lbs in a crappie tournament on most lakes will put you at the top but on Wister that day, it was good for 7th place. That gives you an idea of the competition in our state club.
"From there we went to Keystone, Tenkiller, Skiatook, Kaw and then Oologah lakes, one each month. We finished well in those events and got a win at Kaw Lake and second place at Tenkiller. Oologah was not so good to us and we finished in the bottom half of the field. I made a mistake during pre-fishing and didn't cover the lake as well as I should have. I learned a valuable lesson that day.
"We finished the season with a 4th place finish in the Oklahoma State Championship held on Ft. Gibson Lake. We were 2nd place Angler Team of the Year for the OCAC and 3rd place Angler Team of the Year in Oklahoma Crappie Masters. We did qualify for the Crappie Masters National Championship and we went and competed against some of the best crappie anglers in the nation in September. There were 149 teams in that event and we were able to finish in the top half of those teams.”
The largest crappie tournament in the country right now is the Mr. Crappie Classic. It’s an invitation-only tournament and there is a crappie expo full of vendors from all around the crappie industry.This is an event like you see in the bass fishing world more like the Bassmaster Classic kind of atmosphere. It is 100 teams of the top crappie anglers in the country. This event started as the vision of Mr. Crappie (Wally Marshall). He wants to take crappie fishing to the top level like Bassmasters and MLF.
The event was held on the Red River in Shreveport, Louisiana out of the Red River South Marina. This was a $250,000 event. The winner took home $100,000. The field started with 105 boats and was cut to the top 50 boats on Day 2.
“We made that cut and going into Day 2, I knew we needed at least 10.5 pounds. We tried to cover as much water as we could looking for bigger fish but it just didn't work out for us. We didn't make the Day 3 cut. The level of completion at this event is unbelievable,” said Boyd.
Anyone interested in fishing crappie tournaments should look into a state club. You can find them on Facebook at Oklahoma Crappie Anglers Club or on their website at http://www.Okcrappie.com The club president is Robert Carlile, a Crappie Masters National Champion.
Boyd says you will learn more about crappie fishing in just one season fishing with these guys than you can in years of fishing alone. They are all helpful and will answer just about any questions you can come up with on crappie fishing.
Boyd fished with Norman Vaughan this season, a co-worker at American Airlines. This was Vaughan’s first year of competitive fishing of any kind.
Next season, Boyd will be fishing with his wife. She enjoys fishing as much or maybe even more than he does. The Boyds have been married 28 years and have three daughters, three grandchildren and a fourth on the way.
"We work really well together in the boat and I believe we will make a great team out on the tournament trail," he said. "We plan to make a run at male/female angler team of the year on the national level of Crappie Masters next season. We will fish the state club tournaments together as well and hope to compete for angler team of the year there also. Those are very lofty goals ,I understand, but I like to set them pretty high.”
“Electronics are the name of the game in crappie fishing. Side-imagining and down-imaging, along with forward -facing live sonar, is a must to compete at the national level for sure. I have spent hours learning to read and use these tools to catch fish. There is no substitute for time on the water. Time on the water and knowing how to get the most out of your equipment is what it takes to get to the top.
"I've spent days out on Lake Fort Gibson just looking at electronics and learning what I'm seeing and how to get the most out of the equipment I have,” said Boyd “ I use Humminbird Helix units for my side and down-imaging and mapping.. Lakemaster and Navionics are my choices for mapping software. I use Garmin Panoptix livescope for my forward-facing live sonar. This new technology has been a complete game changer for crappie fishing. It really has changed crappie fishing forever. You can literally see the fish in cover and open water and target a large fish. It helps you to not waste any time. If the fish aren't there, you can see it right away and keep moving.”
Boyd added, “Baitmasters Outdoors in Wagoner has helped me out this year a lot with tackle and bait. Crappie Customs from Muskogee makes a great soft plastic bait that I use a lot. We caught most of our fish at the crappie classic using a new color that they are working on right now.”
“I also like Big Time Crappie baits from Mississippi . They make hand-tied jigs that will flat out catch fish and last for a long time,” shared Boyd. ”Todd Huckabee Rods are the rods of choice for me. They are a quality rod and they have a rod for every situation. Everything from a six foot casting/dock shooting rod all the way up to the 14 foot dipping rod. Past state champion Donnie Carter of Thump Crappie Company from Sand Springs has helped me out by delivering last minute items to the boat ramp in the mornings before a tournament.”
While I have dabbled in crappie fishing, Brandon Boyd has promised me a day on the water and some private instruction in the art. I look forward to it.
Reach Kilgore at jkilgoreoutdoors@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.