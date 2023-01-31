Porter High School will induct its first Athletics Hall of Fame class at halftime of its girls basketball game Friday against Liberty. Tipoff for the girls is 6:30 p.m., followed by the boys at 8 p.m.
The first class follows:
• Jerry Walker Sr. graduated from Porter in 1963 after making all-state in basketball. He earned All-Conference honors at Connors and went on to play at Northeastern State for two seasons, making honorable mention all-conference. He started his basketball coaching career at Fort Gibson and made his first state tournament in 1977 with the boys squad.
• Frank Linzy scored more than 2,000 career points and was an All-State basketball player at Porter in 1959. He went to Oklahoma State on a basketball scholarship and would end up at Northeastern State, but would become better known for his baseball acumen, being noticed while playing summer ball. The Sporting News selected him the National League’s top rookie pitcher in 1965 and had an 11-year Major League career with San Francisco, St. Louis, Milwaukee and Philadelphia.
• Judy Oliver Jones graduated from Porter in 1967. She was a four-year starter on the girls basketball team and was chosen to the Muskogee County All-Star Team. She led her team in scoring all four seasons and averaged 26.4 points per game her senior season.
• Darren Kilpatrick was an All-State football player at Porter in 1982 and played at the University of Oklahoma, including the 1985 national championship team.
• Steve Lewis coached eight seasons at Porter in boys basketball, never winning fewer than 19 games in a season. His 1993 team was a state runner-up. He compiled a 176-46 record.
• James Newton coached boys basketball at Tullahassee High School for 15 seasons and arrived at Porter at the time of the school’s consolidation after integration. He coached junior high at both schools and was the assistant boys basketball coach at Porter in a state runner-up season. He would also coach girls basketball and also softball which he took to state in 1993.
• Emmett Cox was a 1982 graduate at Porter and a standout in football, basketball and baseball. He played college football at Dana College and Nebraska-Kearney. He took part in training camp as a member of the Denver Broncos. He was in training for the Denver Police Department at the time of his death in 1991.
• Clifford Marshall graduated from Porter in 1993. He was an All-State selection his senior year and the leading scorer on the team that was state runner-up that season. He went on to play basketball at Connors State. Marshall has been an assistant boys and girls coach covering 15 seasons.
