The Porum school board on Monday approved Larry Childers to be the Panthers’ new football coach.
The 68-year-old Childers has 39 years of coaching background, including Porum for one season in 1982-83 and his other stops include Hilldale, Warner, Morris, Checotah, Webbers Falls and Coalgate. He started as an assistant coach in Warner in 1977. He was Oklahoma defensive coordinator in the 2005 Oil Bowl high school all-star game, a 37-7 win over Texas.
Childers replaces Mitchell Girty, who coached four seasons. The Panthers were 2-9 in 2020 and 1-9 in 2021 after going 7-14 in his first two seasons.
“The fire, passion and excitement is still there,” said Childers. I have missed the relationships with the kids and coaches as well as the overall school environment.”
Childers plans to meet the players this week and “prepare a plan that will fit the culture of our kids moving forward this summer,” he said, adding he plans to “flip the script by building a strong foundation over the summer and bring lots of energy into the program, develop mental toughness and give our players the tools they will need to be successful moving forward.
“I know what the expectations are and I fully intend on meeting those expectations. Jump on the Panther train. It’s going to be a fun ride.”
