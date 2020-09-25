POTEAU — Players, 22 of them on the roster, were COVID-style benched.
But the scheme was still healthy.
Credit the defending Class 4A champion Poteau Pirates with fighting through some adversity Friday night in a 38-24 win.
Credit the Hilldale Hornets with enough mistakes to do themselves in regardless.
The Pirates (2-2, 1-0 District 4A-4), with no outside linebackers on the roster and four starting offensive linemen out, relied on some healthy skill guys and the counter-driven offense. The defensive holes were helped out by five Hilldale turnovers, three converted into scores.
“It’s hard to overcome five turnovers against anybody,” Hilldale coach David Blevins said after his team’s first loss in four games. “That’s a good team that is going to play hard no matter what.
“The way that offense is designed, it doesn’t matter what he has up front. You can plug in anyone as long as they play hard and they’ll move the ball.”
Poteau ran just 11 plays on offense with one first down in the first quarter, yet led 14-3. That first down came on Jagger Dill’s 15-yard run with 1:09 left in the period. It was set up by one of many Hilldale first-half mistakes. Colton Williamson intercepted Hornets quarterback Johnnie Durossette to set it up at the Hornet 21.
Earlier, on Hilldale’s first offensive series, it was Dill who chased down a high punt snap in the end zone for a 7-0 lead. In between, Jaxon Whittiker’s 27-yard field goal was all Hilldale had to show.
Todd Mattox’s 15-yard run capped a drive that lapped into the second quarter, set up by Eric Virgil’s fumble, making it 21-3 with the PAT.
Hilldale then found some life, driving 83 yards in 11 plays. A fourth-down fake punt toss from Whittiker to Virgil went for 19 to the Poteau 26. An 18-yard run by Darrin Hays and finally, a 5-yard run by Durrosette up the middle got the momentum back with 5:41 til halftime.
The Hornet defense would force a punt and took over at its own 49. Right off, Durrossette, hit as he released, found Dylan Walker in the flat at the Poteau 40, where he broke a tackle, then darted to the 10 where he broke yet another tackle. Going into the end zone for the score, the 21-17 deficit didn’t seem so bad.
A 48-yard run by Dill changed that as part of a seven-play, 80-yard Pirates’ march.
They weren’t done.
A three-and-out including a drop at midfield by Whittiker forced a punt with 17.0 left. A 15-yard gain by Wyatt Gamble had a horsecollar penalty tacked on, and it was close enough for Ethan McBee to kick a 32-yard field goal as time expired for a 31-17 lead.
The Hornets were back in it after defensive end Watson Schiller’s second fumble recovery set Hilldale up for what would be Walker’s second touchdown reception, a 25-yard toss from Durossette. That was with 9:53 left in the third and it appeared after the Hornets forced a punt on the ensuing drive that momentum had finally changed.
A dropped third-down pass by Walker on what was a first down at the Poteau 35 forced a punt, and a back-breaking effort by that Poteau offense — 19 plays, 84 yards and 10:26 on the clock, capped by Williamson’s 14-yard run with 6:31 to play.
“Our kids on defense were dead. I told our guys we needed to get them fresh again,” said former Hornets coach and current Pirates mentor Greg Werner.
Indeed they did.
Hilldale (3-1, 0-1) goes to Broken Bow next week.
POTEAU 38, HILLDALE 24
Hilldale 3 14 7 0—24
Poteau 14 17 0 7—38
Scoring summary
First quarter
P—Jagger Dill recovered punt in end zone (Ethan McBee kick), 9:11
H—Jaxon Whittiker 27 FG, 4:15.
P—Dill 11 run (McBee kick),1:09. 6 INT
Second quarter
P—Todd Mattox 15 run (McBee kick), 11:31.
H—Johnnie Durossette 5 run (Whittiker kick), 5:41.
H—Dylan Walker 51 pass from Durossette (Whittiker kick), 3:32
P—Dean Odom 2 run (McBee kick) :51.2.
P—McBee 32 FG, 0:00.
Third quarter
H—Walker 25 pass from Durossette (Whittiker kick), 9:53.
Fourth quarter
P—Colton Willliamson 14 run (McBee kick), 6:31.
TEAM STATS
Hil Pot
First Downs 11 19
Rushes-Yards 19-104 21-154
Passing Yards 167 0
Passes C-A-I 11-27-2 0-3-0
Punts-Avg. 4-28 3-32
Fumbles-Lost 3-3 2-2
Penalties-Yards 7-77 5-35
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Passing: Hil, Durossette 10-25-148-2 (2 TD).
Rushing: Hil, Virgil 9-48. Pot, Dill 14-87 (TD).
Receiving: Hil, Walker 5-97 (2 TD).
