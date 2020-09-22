The context of the Hilldale-Poteau showdown in District 4A-4 Friday night has been altered drastically.
Poteau coach Greg Werner said Tuesday after the latest notification that a total of 22 kids have been lost over the last five days, two diagnosed with COVID-19 and the rest sidelined due to contact tracing. Of those are about nine starters, including every starter at one position and three backups.
The OSSAA backed off a letter sent out late two weeks ago saying that COVID-19 postponements not made up would result in a forfeit by the team that had to postpone. It will now be counted as a no-game and any playoff positioning would be determined by won-loss percentage in district games played.
But the Pirates won’t postpone the contest, Werner said.
“We kind of feel like it’s on the schedule and so you just got to go play it,” he said. “Life’s not always fair. Everyone’s going to go through this at some point, we just got it all at once, going from nothing to an absolute explosion.
“The thing that (angers me) about it is the people who are making these rules aren’t the people walking down the halls telling kids they can’t play and now you’re going to miss two games your senior year because of where you sit in class.”
Hilldale coach David Blevins said he had gotten wind of major personnel losses.
“I’ve heard 17 kids and I don’t know who they are,” he said. “They’re the state champions. That’s who we want to be, so whoever they line up to play us, they’re going to play hard and they’ll know what they’re doing. Greg’s a good coach and he’ll have them ready to play.”
Poteau, ranked No. 4 in Class 4A despite coming in at 1-2, lost 28-7 to still 5A No.2 Bishop Kelley then 34-28 to then 4A No. 2 Shiloh Christian in Springdale, Ark. The Pirates won 47-10 a week later later against Alma, Ark., a team Werner said was one of the biggest up front they’ll play.
But those were with all hands on deck.
Hilldale is No. 8 and 3-0, with shutout wins against Tulsa Rogers and Checotah before allowing their first points in a single touchdown in last week’s 27-7 win over Poteau.
Friday’s game at Poteau is a 7 p.m. kickoff.
