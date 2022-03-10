Evan Keefe didn’t quite top the medal standings, but his best reward last week was on the bus ride back home from the Northeast Regional Powerlifting Championships.
The Hilldale junior got his first college football offer on a phone call from Navy assistant coach Brian Newberry.
“I was on the edge of going to sleep when he called and I couldn’t hear him too well at first,” Keefe said. “I called him back when I got to the locker room at school.
“It definitely sparked my interest. Most of my family has served in the military — my dad, my grandma, a few of my uncles and my dad’s dad. It’s really taken a lot of weight off my shoulders just getting that first offer and it’s a big one.”
But now, time to get the weights back on his shoulders as the state meet starting Friday in El Reno.
Keefe didn’t get that offer on the basis of pumping iron only, but it’s part of the off-season regimen that makes for better linemen and for that matter better overall athletes, and for years now the Oklahoma Football Coaches Association has sponsored competitive powerlifting to make the dead period grind between that end of the season and the start of spring football a little more lively.
“It brings a lot more competitive nature to it and because of it pushing us in that manner, it does get us stronger for when summer pride rolls around,” Keefe said.
And through it, everyone’s goal is to get noticed.
In the Northeast Regional held at Miami, Keefe was runner-up in the 275 weight class in all-around as well as bench press and deadlift. His lifts were 485 squat, 315 bench and 545 deadlift for a total of 1,345 pounds.
A couple of Hilldale teammates are heading to state as regional champs — Hilldale, Coby Harp at 145 pounds, who had 350 on the squat, 225 bench and 450 deadlift, the latter giving him an additional event first. Cash Schiller at 242 with 1,240 for all-around and firsts in both squat (505) and bench (300),
Also at the Northeast Regional, Gunner Carey of Webbers Falls was first all-around at 770 pounds overall, including a first in squat (290) and deadlift (340). Maddux Shelby of Webbers at 168 was first all-around (1,055) and first in squat (405).
Blair Payne of Haskell was first all-around at 275 with 1,215 pounds. His deadlift of 485 also got him first place there. Jason Mendoza of Haskell at 157 was first in squat with 425.
In the Southeast Regionals Small Schools division, Gore has an array of regional champs shooting for a state title and won the regional team title at Broken Bow last week.
Brandon Tyler, the Pirates’ head football coach, also directs powerlifting, and has an appreciation for the competitive aspect it brings to the activity.
“No doubt, especially for schools that don’t have wrestling, it gives you something to do during the winter months and kind of lets you know where you are with other kids in your class strength-wise as individuals and as a team,” he said.
Vian shifted away from powerlifting to wrestling while he was there, he said. Gore had this when he became head football coach at his alma mater in 2017, but also added wrestling this year.
“We didn’t have many this year (in wrestling) and all those guys still wanted to do powerlifting because they enjoy doing it,” said Tyler.
Those Pirates who won regional titles include Alex Hallum at 145 (1,070), who had the top deadlift in his regional (435) and squat (405), Tyler Lane at 145 won the bench (250), Gabe Dozier the deadlift at 242 (475) and Garrett Douthit first at 275 in deadlift (520).
Heavyweight Ty Dodd of Eufaula won regional all-around (1,325) and deadlift (525). Ty Vinson of Warner at 220 won all-around (1,160), squat (450) and bench (260). Mason Jim of Warner was first all-around at 181 (1,160) and squat (430).
Large schools compete on Friday. Fort Gibson is the other area school which has lifters competing. Small schools compete on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.