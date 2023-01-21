Hilldale Powerlifting Meet

Area top finishers, overall weight division results

Small Schools:

Team: 1. Gore.

132:  2. Gunner Carey, Webbers Falls; 3. Beau Brown, Gore.

157: 1. Alex Hallum, Gore. 2. Tyler Lane, Gore.

168: 1. Chandler Long, Webbers Falls. 3. Riley Huff, Gore.

181: 1. Maddux Shelby, Webbers Falls. 

275: 1., Nick Wolfe, Gore. 3. Gabe Dozier, Gore.

HWT: 1. Garrett Douthit, Gore. 2. Drake Cowart, Gore.

 

Large Schools: 

123. 3. Eli Skaggs, Fort Gibson.

220: 1. Grayson Gaddy, Hilldale. 2. Gideon Wood, Fort Gibson.

242: 1. Cash Schiller, Hilldale.

275: 1. Evan Keefe, Hilldale.

