Hilldale Powerlifting Meet
Area top finishers, overall weight division results
Small Schools:
Team: 1. Gore.
132: 2. Gunner Carey, Webbers Falls; 3. Beau Brown, Gore.
157: 1. Alex Hallum, Gore. 2. Tyler Lane, Gore.
168: 1. Chandler Long, Webbers Falls. 3. Riley Huff, Gore.
181: 1. Maddux Shelby, Webbers Falls.
275: 1., Nick Wolfe, Gore. 3. Gabe Dozier, Gore.
HWT: 1. Garrett Douthit, Gore. 2. Drake Cowart, Gore.
Large Schools:
123. 3. Eli Skaggs, Fort Gibson.
220: 1. Grayson Gaddy, Hilldale. 2. Gideon Wood, Fort Gibson.
242: 1. Cash Schiller, Hilldale.
275: 1. Evan Keefe, Hilldale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.