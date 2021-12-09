Prep all-district

6AII-2

DL: Devin Whitfield, Muskogee.

DB: Keondre Johns, Muskogee.

WR: Isaiah Givens, Muskogee.

OL: James Moore, Muskogee.

K: Skyleer Onebear, Muskogee.

Purple heart: Hunter Hess.

Honorable mention: Blade Todd, TE; Kennedy McGee, WR: Kenan Adams, OL; LeShawn Manns, OL; Logan Elmore, LB; J’Lyon Larkpor, LB; Chris Gaines, DB.

 

A-8  

MVPs: Gunner Dozier, Gore, RB and LB;  Stormy Odle, Colcord, QB/S.

Offensive Players of the Year: Zane Craighead, Gore, QB; Jace Jackson, Warner, QB.

Defensive Players of the Year: Kaleb Brewer, Porter, LB; Carson Parks, Warner, LB.

Offensive Backs of the Year: Mason Jim, Warner, RB; Trey Duncan, Colcord, RB.

Offensive Linemen of the Year: Gabe Dozier, Gore; Sawyer Sherrell, Colcord.

Defensive Linemen of the Year: Eyan Williams, Colcord; Garrett Douthit, Gore..

Defensive Backs of the Year:  Callen Park,Warner, S; Jackson Duke, Gore,DB

Linebacker of the Year: Dayne Perryman,Gore.

Special Teams Player of the Year: Jesse Martinez, Colcord.

Newcomers of the Year: Miguel Chavez, Porter, OL; Preston Cannon, Warner, RB/LB.

Coach of the Year: Denton Long, Porter.

 

 

 

 

