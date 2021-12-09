Prep all-district
6AII-2
DL: Devin Whitfield, Muskogee.
DB: Keondre Johns, Muskogee.
WR: Isaiah Givens, Muskogee.
OL: James Moore, Muskogee.
K: Skyleer Onebear, Muskogee.
Purple heart: Hunter Hess.
Honorable mention: Blade Todd, TE; Kennedy McGee, WR: Kenan Adams, OL; LeShawn Manns, OL; Logan Elmore, LB; J’Lyon Larkpor, LB; Chris Gaines, DB.
A-8
MVPs: Gunner Dozier, Gore, RB and LB; Stormy Odle, Colcord, QB/S.
Offensive Players of the Year: Zane Craighead, Gore, QB; Jace Jackson, Warner, QB.
Defensive Players of the Year: Kaleb Brewer, Porter, LB; Carson Parks, Warner, LB.
Offensive Backs of the Year: Mason Jim, Warner, RB; Trey Duncan, Colcord, RB.
Offensive Linemen of the Year: Gabe Dozier, Gore; Sawyer Sherrell, Colcord.
Defensive Linemen of the Year: Eyan Williams, Colcord; Garrett Douthit, Gore..
Defensive Backs of the Year: Callen Park,Warner, S; Jackson Duke, Gore,DB
Linebacker of the Year: Dayne Perryman,Gore.
Special Teams Player of the Year: Jesse Martinez, Colcord.
Newcomers of the Year: Miguel Chavez, Porter, OL; Preston Cannon, Warner, RB/LB.
Coach of the Year: Denton Long, Porter.
