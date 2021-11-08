FOOTBALL

Prep rankings

Class 6A Division I

1. Jenks (9-1) beat Westmoore 49-14.

2. Union (9-1) beat Edmond North 42-7.

3. Owasso (8-2) beat Putnam City 56-7.

4. Broken Arrow (7-3) beat Enid 55-7.

5. Mustang (6-4) lost to Moore 44-41.

Class 6A Division II

1. Bixby (10-0) beat B.T. Washington 69-20

2. B.T. Washington (8-2) lost to Bixby 69-20.

3. Choctaw (8-2) beat Bartlesville 55-21.

4. Del City (9-1) beat Lawton 62-35.

5. Stillwater (8-2) beat Putnam City North 28-0.

 

Class 5A

1. McAlester (10-0) beat Will Rogers 54-12.

2. Collinsville (10-0) beat Tahlequah 55-13.

3. Lawton Mac (9-1) lost to Ardmore 41-40.

4. Carl Albert (8-2) beat Eisenhower 21-14.

5. Coweta (9-1) beat Durant 42-7.

6. Guthrie (9-1) beat Western Heights 55-0.

7. Noble (8-2) beat Capitol Hill 60-8.

8. Ardmore (9-1) beat Lawton Mac 41-40.

9. McGuinness (8-2) beat Guymon 55-24.

10. Pryor (8-2) beat Claremore 35-7.

 

Class 4A

1. Tuttle (10-0) beat Blanchard 14-13.

2. Poteau (9-1) beat Broken Bow 59-16.

3. Clinton (9-1) beat Bethany 49-0.

4. Cushing (9-1) beat Harrah 35-16.

5. Bethany (8-2) lost to Clinton 49-0.

6. Grove (9-1) beat Miami 42-20.

7. Wagoner (8-2) beat Skistook 34-14.

8. Bristow (8-2) beat Oologah 26-21.

9. Broken Bow (8-2) lost to Poteau 59-16.

10. Blanchard (7-3) lost to Tuttle 14-13

 

Class 3A

1. Lincoln Christian (10-0) beat Stigler 55-14.

2. Heritage Hall (10-0) beat Mount St. Mary 43-31.

3. Holland Hall (9-1) beat Inola 59-3.

4. Verdigris (9-1) beat Vinita 43-12.

5. Stigler (8-2) lost to Lincoln Christian 55-14.

6. Seminole (9-1) beat Sequoyah Tahlequah 50-20.

7. Berryhill (8-2) beat Mannford 42-14.

8. Perkins-Tryon (8-2) beat Bridge Creek 47-0.

9. Plainview (7-3) beat Pauls Valley 42-21.

10. Lone Grove (7-3) lost to Sulphur 55-41.

 

Class 2A

1. Washington (10-0) beat Christian Heritage 59-0.

2. Marlow (10-0) beat Tishomingo 57-18.

3. Beggs (8-2) lost to Victory Christian 27-26.

4. Oklahoma Christian (10-0) beat Blackwell 55-0.

5. Vian (9-1) beat Heavener 54-0.

6. Rejoice Christian School (9-1) beat Sperry 48-14.

7. Victory Christian (8-2) beat Beggs 27-26.

8. Eufaula (9-1) beat Antlers 42-8.

9. Metro Christian (7-3) beat Haskell 42-12.

10. Crossings Christian Academy (8-2) beat Millwood 30-14.

 

Class 1A

1. Ringling (10-0) beat Elmore City 55-8.

2. Gore (10-0) beat Talihina 49-0.

3. Cashion (8-1) beat Crescent 40-8.

4. Hooker (9-1) lost to Fairview 30-28.

5. Fairview (10-0) beat Hooker 30-28.

6. Tonkawa (7-2) did not play.

7. Pawhuska (8-2) beat Ketchum 62-0.

8. Elmore City (9-1) lost to Ringling 55-8.

9. Okemah (8-1) beat Stroud 24-8.

10. Mounds (9-1) beat Liberty 52-14.

 

Class B

1. Laverne (8-0) beat Shattuck 32-16.

2. Dewar (10-0) beat Quinton 56-6.

3. Davenport (10-0) beat Regent Prep 32-31.

4. Velma-Alma (10-0) beat SW Covenant 62-14.

5. Balko-Forgan (9-1) beat Canton 50-0.

 

Class C

1. Mountain View-Gotebo (10-0) beat Thackerville 54-6.

2. Timberlake (10-0) beat Bluejacket 54-0.

3. Tyrone (8-1) beat Waynoka 30-6.

4. Waynoka (8-2) lost to Tyrone 30-6.

5. Maud (9-1) beat Wilson 48-0.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you