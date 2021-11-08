FOOTBALL
Prep rankings
Class 6A Division I
1. Jenks (9-1) beat Westmoore 49-14.
2. Union (9-1) beat Edmond North 42-7.
3. Owasso (8-2) beat Putnam City 56-7.
4. Broken Arrow (7-3) beat Enid 55-7.
5. Mustang (6-4) lost to Moore 44-41.
Class 6A Division II
1. Bixby (10-0) beat B.T. Washington 69-20
2. B.T. Washington (8-2) lost to Bixby 69-20.
3. Choctaw (8-2) beat Bartlesville 55-21.
4. Del City (9-1) beat Lawton 62-35.
5. Stillwater (8-2) beat Putnam City North 28-0.
Class 5A
1. McAlester (10-0) beat Will Rogers 54-12.
2. Collinsville (10-0) beat Tahlequah 55-13.
3. Lawton Mac (9-1) lost to Ardmore 41-40.
4. Carl Albert (8-2) beat Eisenhower 21-14.
5. Coweta (9-1) beat Durant 42-7.
6. Guthrie (9-1) beat Western Heights 55-0.
7. Noble (8-2) beat Capitol Hill 60-8.
8. Ardmore (9-1) beat Lawton Mac 41-40.
9. McGuinness (8-2) beat Guymon 55-24.
10. Pryor (8-2) beat Claremore 35-7.
Class 4A
1. Tuttle (10-0) beat Blanchard 14-13.
2. Poteau (9-1) beat Broken Bow 59-16.
3. Clinton (9-1) beat Bethany 49-0.
4. Cushing (9-1) beat Harrah 35-16.
5. Bethany (8-2) lost to Clinton 49-0.
6. Grove (9-1) beat Miami 42-20.
7. Wagoner (8-2) beat Skistook 34-14.
8. Bristow (8-2) beat Oologah 26-21.
9. Broken Bow (8-2) lost to Poteau 59-16.
10. Blanchard (7-3) lost to Tuttle 14-13
Class 3A
1. Lincoln Christian (10-0) beat Stigler 55-14.
2. Heritage Hall (10-0) beat Mount St. Mary 43-31.
3. Holland Hall (9-1) beat Inola 59-3.
4. Verdigris (9-1) beat Vinita 43-12.
5. Stigler (8-2) lost to Lincoln Christian 55-14.
6. Seminole (9-1) beat Sequoyah Tahlequah 50-20.
7. Berryhill (8-2) beat Mannford 42-14.
8. Perkins-Tryon (8-2) beat Bridge Creek 47-0.
9. Plainview (7-3) beat Pauls Valley 42-21.
10. Lone Grove (7-3) lost to Sulphur 55-41.
Class 2A
1. Washington (10-0) beat Christian Heritage 59-0.
2. Marlow (10-0) beat Tishomingo 57-18.
3. Beggs (8-2) lost to Victory Christian 27-26.
4. Oklahoma Christian (10-0) beat Blackwell 55-0.
5. Vian (9-1) beat Heavener 54-0.
6. Rejoice Christian School (9-1) beat Sperry 48-14.
7. Victory Christian (8-2) beat Beggs 27-26.
8. Eufaula (9-1) beat Antlers 42-8.
9. Metro Christian (7-3) beat Haskell 42-12.
10. Crossings Christian Academy (8-2) beat Millwood 30-14.
Class 1A
1. Ringling (10-0) beat Elmore City 55-8.
2. Gore (10-0) beat Talihina 49-0.
3. Cashion (8-1) beat Crescent 40-8.
4. Hooker (9-1) lost to Fairview 30-28.
5. Fairview (10-0) beat Hooker 30-28.
6. Tonkawa (7-2) did not play.
7. Pawhuska (8-2) beat Ketchum 62-0.
8. Elmore City (9-1) lost to Ringling 55-8.
9. Okemah (8-1) beat Stroud 24-8.
10. Mounds (9-1) beat Liberty 52-14.
Class B
1. Laverne (8-0) beat Shattuck 32-16.
2. Dewar (10-0) beat Quinton 56-6.
3. Davenport (10-0) beat Regent Prep 32-31.
4. Velma-Alma (10-0) beat SW Covenant 62-14.
5. Balko-Forgan (9-1) beat Canton 50-0.
Class C
1. Mountain View-Gotebo (10-0) beat Thackerville 54-6.
2. Timberlake (10-0) beat Bluejacket 54-0.
3. Tyrone (8-1) beat Waynoka 30-6.
4. Waynoka (8-2) lost to Tyrone 30-6.
5. Maud (9-1) beat Wilson 48-0.
