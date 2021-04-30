WARNER — A sequence of plays in game two turned the Class 2A bi-district series here against the home team and into a series sweep Friday as Warner dropped a 9-5 decision to Panama on top of an 8-2 setback in game one.
Down 4-1 in the third of game two, the Eagles rallied to go up a run. One-out singles by Trevor Capps and Jace Jackson were followed by Landon Swallow’s walk, setting the plate for Wyatt Hamilton’s gap shot into left, scoring Capps and Jackson.
Kolton Lusk walked to reload the bases then Dalone Logan drew one to push the tying run across. Blaine Scott’s sacrifice fly brought Hamilton home to get the lead, but Logan got caught between first and second in a rundown and Scott still on the base at second. Logan extended the rundown for several throws but Scott was unable to cross home plate before the tagout, so the lead remained one run.
The visiting Razorbacks, playing as the home team in game two, promptly hung a four-spot of their own.
After loading the bases with one out, Braxton Biernacki hit a grounder to second baseman Beau Thomas, whose throw home to force out Luke McNamara was off-range and to the backstop. Jesse Linne scored behind him, and two batters later, Bo Linne’s two-run single made it 8-5 in favor of Panama.
Warner, who had just three hits at that point, never got another.
Logan drew a leadoff walk in the sixth, one of only two Eagles to even reach base from the third inning on. With one out, Thomas punched a fly ball into shallow center. Three Razorbacks gave pursuit. Shortstop Tustin Timms made a catch in between everyone, wheeled and fired to first to double off Logan.
In the opener, Swallow’s two-run single got the Eagles, trailing 3-0 at the time, back in the contest. It stayed that way until the fifth, with Kolby Ludlow’s two-run double and Luke McNamara’s single to right made it 6-2 in favor of Panama.
Jackson’s one-out single in the bottom of the fifth was the last Eagles’ hit. They finished with five.
Warner, fourth place in 2A-7, finished 21-9. Panama, fifth in 2A-8, move on to regionals at 14-11.
Hamilton took the loss in game one, going 5 2/3 innings, scattering eight hits and five walks. He struck out six. Swallow got two outs in the first amid four runs on three hits, then Jackson went the rest of the way, giving up seven hits in 5 1/3 innings.
