Weston Rouse’s infield hit pushed across the go-ahead run in a 3-3 game in the fifth and Fort Gibson defeated Poteau in a three-way baseball skirmish at Poteau on Saturday.
In the second game, a rematch of the Shootout at the Fort finals, Red Oak turned the tables on the Tigers, winning 2-1.
Rouse was 2-for-2 with two RBIs in the win. Jaxon Blunt and Hunter Branch were both 2-for-3. Grant Edwards allowed three hits and three runs over seven innings for the win. He struck out five and walked four.
The Tigers got their only run in the loss while trailing 2-0 in the fourth. Cody Walkingstick reached on an infield error as Zahayfah Hummingbird scored. The Tigers were held to two hits, one each by Rouse and Blunt off Red Oak’s Denver Hamilton, who fanned 10. Rouse went seven for the Tigers, allowing four hits and struck out nine. He walked four. Neither pitcher threw in the first game on April 3, a 3-1 Fort Gibson win.
Fort Gibson is 24-3 heading into Monday’s district matchup against Claremore Sequoyah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.