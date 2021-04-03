Doyle Peebles, 84 of Porum, Oklahoma passed away Friday, April 2, 2021 in Muskogee, OK. Doyle was born in Porter, Oklahoma on January 16, 1937 the son of Jess Peebles and Ada Peebles (Barnes). Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Warner Memorial Cemetery in War…