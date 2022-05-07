FORT GIBSON — It was an early moment, but definitely a momentum-swinger in the Class 4A regional championship game here Saturday.
Cushing’s Bryson Walker had just put his team up 3-2 on a two-run double in the third inning. Cole Mahaney, who had struggled to that point with six hits allowed through 2 2/3 innings, made a pickoff throw at second to try to settle the score with Walker.
It was more than a routine pickoff.
Tigers shortstop Grant Edwards didn’t get the putout. At least not at the moment.
In a designed play, Edwards faked a throw back to Mahaney. Mahaney jumped high as if reacting to a wild throw. Catcher Cody Walkingstick darted hard to his right from behind the plate.
Edwards took off to third. Edwards made the tag.
The home-standing Tigers then tagged the visiting Tigers for three runs, took the lead for good, and ran off in all nine unanswered runs to punch a second consecutive state tournament trip, winning 11-3.
In the bottom of the third, Jaiden Graves singled and Wyatt Pierce drew a walk. Graves stole third and catcher Riley Mattheson’s throw was way inside the bag, allowing Graves to score the tying run. Pierce went to third. After Edwards walked, Weston Rouse’s two-run single put Fort Gibson ahead for good at 5-3.
Fort Gibson has had a reputation for creative ways to produce runs the past two seasons. This time, it was also a creative way to shut the other team down.
“Hugh play there, but I believed in our guys even when we were down,” said Mahaney, who from that point allowed only an infield hit in the fourth and a double to the wall in the fifth, and had seven of his 11 strikeouts through 6 2/3 innings of work.
“It was a rough start for me,” he said. “I know things are going to happen out there. When it does, you’ve just got to overcome it.”
If there was a baseball Oscar to be given, Edwards said it would have to be a team one.
“We all sold it,” he said. “We’re all good actors.”
Jaiden Graves singled in a run in the fourth, In the sixth, Wyatt Pierce’s fly ball to right was dropped, allowing a run to score, and Edwards bunted in a run, bringing up Rouse, who finished his 3-for-4 day with a two-run home run to right, his first of the season.
The five-run surge sealed the deal.
“Hadn’t had one since last summer,” he said.
Most of the team hasn’t either. It marked the third this season. Hunter Branch had one on April 8 against Stilwell and Graves one against Antlers April 23.
“Just glad I could contribute. At this point of the season it’s all about winning one game at a time and it just feels good to get to go to the next one,” Rouse added.
And it gets the team back to atone for a gut-wrenching way they went out last year, when Walkingstick was ruled to have taken his foot off the plate on the front end of what looked like a game-inning double play throw to first in the semifinals against Verdigris. The Tigers would go on to lose the contest, but returned all the pieces to try again.
“We’ve been working toward this all year,” he said. “Nothing feels better.”
Tigers coach Gary Edwards concurred, his team heading west at 25-6.
“Any time you get to the state tournament, there’s pressure to get back and here it was immense because everyone is talking about it all the time,” he said. “Now that we have, we’ve just need to relax and go play.”
Pairings will be out early next week.
Cushing, which beat Holland Hall 4-1 earlier on Saturday to reach the title round, finished 27-6.
