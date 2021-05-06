FORT GIBSON — There will be better batteries ahead — pitchers and catchers — who can contend with its speed on the basepaths.
But then, the way the Fort Gibson pitching staff is operating, just a little aggression there may be enough.
On a day the Tigers stole 24 bases, 14 in the latter, the arms had it all under control in the Class 4A regional on Thursday at Carr O'Dell-Tiger Park. Grant Edwards and Brody Rainbolt combined on a five-inning no-hitter in a 10-0 win over Checotah and Weston Rouse almost matched that on his own, striking out 12 in a one-hit, 10-0 win over Cleveland.
Fort Gibson, now 31-3, awaits on Friday the elimination bracket survivor, who must beat them twice. One more win and it’s on to test some of those tougher batteries.
But Fort Gibson coach Gary Edwards was quick to issue caution.
“We don’t think about that until the time comes,” he said. “I’ve been through this too many times in my career. You just wait until you get there then you start talking.”
He saw plenty to talk about in the moment, though.
“Our kids do a good job, they execute what we need to have done, and they were ready for today,” he said.
Rouse gave up his only hit in the fifth with one out as Cleveland’s Kaleb Underwood punched a shallow single to right. At that point, the left-hander had struck out eight. He finished with four straight before Jayden Dunham’s ground out to Cole Mahaney at short.
“Just throw strikes, all we’re told to do,” said Rouse.
The bottom fell out for Cleveland in the fifth as the Tigers sent 10 batters to the plate, scoring five runs. Rouse, Walkingstick and Rainbolt had consecutive RBI singles. After Mahaney’s groundout and Jaiden Graves being hit by a pitch, Blunt and Branch also singled in runs.
And it was a constant pushing the cards on getting runners into scoring position. Graves had a team-best four in game two.
“It’s good being fast,” observed Rouse, who had Zahayfa Hummingbird as a courtesy runner all game in his behalf. “It speeds the game up, it makes people make plays that they wouldn’t have to make if you weren’t running like that. We got it done today.”
It also forces mistakes.
In the third, with Mahaney on at third after a one-out single, Graves walked. He was caught on a pickoff leading off first, but the throw bounced out of Cleveland first baseman Harland Roberts’ glove. Graves went on to second, and Jaxon Blunt’s grounder to short was mishandled by Roberts, allowing Mahaney and Graves to score for a 3-0 advantage at the time.
The Tigers got two hits each from Edwards, Rouse and Mahaney.
Edwards struck out eight Checotah batters, including five consecutive starting with the third out in the first inning after plunking Colten Burnett and delivering the first of a mere two walks over four innings of work to Hayden Price.
Brody Rainbolt struck out two in working the fifth for Fort Gibson’s first no-hit game since starting off the season with three consecutive. Hunter Bridges no-hit Skiatook and Rouse tossed a perfect game against Catoosa, both over five innings, and Edwards went the full seven innings in a no-hitter against Catoosa.
Wyatt Pierce had four thefts in the opener and went 3-for-4 to lead a 12-hit attack. Rouse, Edwards and Cody Walkingstick were all 2-for-3.
Checotah (13-20) was eliminated 6-0 by Stigler, getting two of its three hits from Clancy Campbell. Stigler (28-9) will meet Cleveland (16-12), a 5-3 winner in the first round matchup, vying for a chance to try and beat Fort Gibson twice. That game is 4 p.m., Fort Gibson follows at 6:30 p.m.
