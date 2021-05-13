Try as they might to make things happen, the winning moment for Fort Gibson in Thursday night’s Class 4A quarterfinal against Kingfisher came relatively easy.
Jaiden Graves went home from third with the winning run in a dramatic three-run, bottom-of-the-seventh rally on reliever Ian Daugherty’s only pitch to Hunter Branch, a wild one, and the Tigers (33-3) drew a 2 p.m. Friday semifinal ticket against Verdigris with a heart-stopping 3-2 win at Shawnee High School.
Moments earlier, Jaxon Blunt’s double tied the game. All of it came with nobody out.
“We had seen (Daugherty) on film before and had him scouted out and we knew he had control issues sometimes, and we knew the catcher had trouble handling it some,” said Fort Gibson coach Gary Edwards. “When we warmed up, he was all over the place so I just told (Branch), get up on the plate and take ’til you get one.”
Meanwhile, Graves, who was picked off early in last week’s regional championship game to give Stigler some early momentum the Tigers had to erase, was focused on one thing.
“I was looking for a good dirtball read,” he said. “I saw it come down and knew I was getting there.”
Twice, the Tigers had runners at third only to get them thrown out at the plate on base-running strategies gone bad.
Weston Rouse reached first on a full-count catcher’s interference call in the first inning. Cody Walkingstick delivered a two-out single to center, moving Pierce to third. But Pierce was out on an attempted squeeze at home when Walkingstick breaking for second.
In the third, Hunter Branch reached on a leadoff error and Pierce bunt-singled, moving Branch to third. But with Pierce drawing a lead at first attempting to set up Branch to break for the plate, Pierce was picked off at first and Branch tossed out at the plate.
“Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't,” said Edwards. “Sometimes you’ve just got to go sit down and get out of the kids way and let them take care of it. Know what I mean?"
After a three-up, three down sixth, Brody Rainbolt reached on an infield error to start the seventh and was replaced by Kolton Berry on the base-paths as a courtesy runner. Cole Mahaney singled him to second, thenGraves singled to load the bases, still with no outs.
Up came Blunt, the only Tiger with more than one hit in the contest, getting his second on a double to plate Berry and Mahaney. That was the sixth and final hit off Brady Friessen, who struck out seven and walked two.
Daugherty’s first pitch was all the Tigers needed, The play at the plate wasn’t even close.
Rouse went the distance, although battling some control issues. He worked out of two consecutive runner at third situations in the first two innings, the first solved by Blunt’s snag of a liner by Daugherty, Blunt steeping on third to double off Tate Taylor, who led the game off with a single.
Rouse got out of another runner at third situation with two outs by getting a Mason Snider flyout to Branch in center. But in the third, after a double to Cade Stephenson and with T.J. Parker at the plate, a passed ball plated Taylor, on after a one-out walk, for a 1-0 lead.
Tate Barton’s single with two outs in the fifth made it 2-0.
Part of Rouse’s struggle was horticulture involving his surroundings, as Edwards noted.
“The mound had a hole where he’s falling down and still throwing strikes,” said Edwards of his pitcher. The clay’s drying out and you’ve had four games on it all day, it won’t ever patch back up. He just had to work with it.”
Verdigris beat Tuttle 3-0 in an earlier game. The winner will face the Heritage Hall-Marlow winner at 5 p.m. Saturday. Both games will be played at Shawnee High School.
