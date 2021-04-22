Hilldale took three innings to pile up a rout of Jay and atonement for Monday’s loss at Jay, beating them 11-0 on the Hornets’ diamond on Thursday.
Kielton Siedlik didn’t need much support. He gave up a leadoff single, and then shut the Bulldogs down, walking just one and striking out seven.
It marked Hilldale’s 20th win against seven losses. The Hornets lost 9-5 to Jay on Monday, their only District 4A-6 loss other than the two to Fort Gibson, who finished district unbeaten.
“That one was more of a miscommunication in the field and it dropped,” Hilldale coach Nathan Frisby said, “But we played better.”
“Every now and then we’ll have those moments where something happens and we don’t handle it well. All of our losses, we haven’t been able to keep out of a big inning.”
Caynen David’s two-run single was the big blow in a four-run first. Aden Jenkins also singled in a run. Colby Thompson, who led off the first by getting plunked, scored on a passed ball.
Siedlik’s two-run single to center made it 6-0, scoring Austin Fletcher, who doubled, and Caden Thompson, who reached on a dropped third strike to start the inning. Later in the inning with the bases loaded, Rylan Nail walked, then Jenkins singled to center to score David and Thompson, and at that point it was a 9-0 game.
The Hornets would finish their scoring in the third when Evan Smith tripled to left, scoring Colby Thompson, who reached on an error. Smith then came home on Siedlik’s groundout.
Jenkins was 2-for-2, his three RBIs matched by Siedlik. David was 2-for-3.
Weather permitting, Hilldale is at Muldrow on Friday.
