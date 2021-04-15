Hilldale made the most of a rainy situation Thursday.
The Hornets, canceled at the NSU-Tahlequah Festival, moved their game with Spiro to Hornet Field and took an 11-8 afternoon win to go to 19-6 on the year.
The Hornets built a 7-0 lead through three innings, four in the second. Evan Smith’s two-run single made it a 5-0 game in the third and Kielton Siedlik singled in a run in the inning. Siedlik also scored a run in the first on a sacrifice fly, scoring Colby Thompson, who had the only hit in the inning.
Hilldale had eight hits to Spiro’s seven. Both teams struggled defensively, with Hilldale having five of the nine errors committed.
Thompson was the lone multi-hit batter for Hilldale, going 2-for-3 with a single in the fifth. All but two Hornets had a hit.
Siedlik started and went five innings, allowing four hits and four runs, one of which was earned. He struck out five and walked two.
Caynen David gave up four runs, two earned on three hits over two innings of relief. David scored on a wild pitch in the third after reaching on a single.
Spiro (21-6) was coming in off blanking Antlers over two games by a 29-0 total count.
Hilldale hosts Bristow on Saturday with a 1 p.m. first pitch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.