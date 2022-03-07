Everything in the Hornets’ way so far has been flatlined, the latest of those Monday against Inola.
Kielton Siedlik no-hit Inola in a 10-0 five-inning run rule contest on Monday, striking out 11 and walking just one in a 70-pitch outing. His leadoff walk was his only blemish — pitching-wise that is. He had a throwing error that got that baserunner to third in the inning, but he finished it off with one of two strikeouts.
Siedlik helped himself out at the plate with one of a pair of consecutive two-run doubles in a six-run fourth. Cole Leach had the other to make it a 9-0 contest and was 2-for-3 on the day.
The Hornets had just seven hits, the first time they haven’t hit in double figures. Hilldale (4-0) has outscored North Rock Creek in two games and Wagoner and Inola by a combined 66-1.
“We’ve played well,” said Hilldale coach Nathan Frisby. “I thought we had a chance to be solid, you watch them practice in preseason and think hey, they’re going to be OK but we’ve gotten out here and started off well swinging the bat and playing good defense.”
And it’s also been pitching.
Austin Fletcher tossed a one-hitter at Wagoner in a 14-0 win on Saturday. Siedlik and Chad Parks combined on a two-hit shutout in an 18-0 game and Caynen David’s three-hitter in a 24-1 win highlighted the second game of the doubleheader.
Hilldale will try to go 5-0 with the final game of the home-and-home with Inola on Tuesday.
