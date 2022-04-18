Hilldale lost its fifth straight and sealed its fate in the District 4A-6 race, losing 11-5 to Lincoln Christian on Monday at the Hilldale diamond.
The Hornets fell to 16-10, 9-4 in district and trail Cushing, Bristow and Lincoln Christian, all with two losses in district, with one league game to play, a trip to Lincoln tomorrow. Cushing shut out Bristow 5-0 on Monday to create a three-way tie for first. The Hornets are locked in to fourth.
It was scoreless for three innings before the Bulldogs (20-9, 11-2) got three runs in the fourth off Kielton Siedlik, a balk sandwiched RBI singles from Tyson Thomas and Ryan Cordova.
Hilldale had just four hits off Luke Williams, who threw five innings, and Dylan Baldridge, who worked two. Williams fanned 14 Hornets but also walked six and issued four wild pitches that brought in all but one Hilldale run.
In Hilldale’s half of the third, Siedlik and Austin Fletcher scored on wild pitches, Siedlik singled to reach base and Fletcher walked. The teams traded a pair of two-run punched in the fifth. Tyler Johnson’s fielder’s choice groundout scored Logan Farris, and Max Brown delivered a single to make it 5-2. Then Evan Smith, who reached on a leadoff single, and Cole Leach, who walked, scored on separate wild pitches.
Six Lincoln Christian hits off Siedlik blew it open in the sixth.
Smith’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth scored Joey Myers, who led off with a single. Leach then singled, but was stranded, as was Aiden Jenkins, on in the seventh with a two-out walk.
The Bulldogs got 13 hits, 12 off Siedlik before he left with two outs in the fifth. Nail’s only hit was a two-out double to make it 11-4.
