Hilldale’s day in the Ketchum Tournament ended with a split.
A six-run fourth buried the Hornets in the 8-4 loss to Adair on Wednesday. Kielton Siedlik gave up five hits in the inning. He wound up allowing nine hits and did go the distance with five strikeouts and one walk.
But Hilldale offensively had just four hits, led by a 2-for-3 day from Evan Smith who had a solo home run in the fourth. The Hornets stranded seven baserunners.
“We just didn’t have very good at-bats and didn’t give ourselves opportunities to make it a game,” Hilldale coach Nathan Frisby said, his team now 7-2. “ Kielton pitched well. He gave up the double that was hit hard and the rest were flips over the shortstop’s head, a swinging bunt to third and just fell in in no man’s land. You give up six runs in an inning it’s hard to win.”
They didn’t waste long to get going in the second game of the day against Nowata, although rain stoppages stretched the contest out longer than the 2 1/2 innings they got in.
Siedlik’s walk with no outs and the bases loaded pushed across the first run, then Smith singled to left to score a pair. J Myers singled to left to add two runs. He would later score on an ERROR by the catcher to complete a six-run first.
Rylan Nail threw three hitless innings, striking out six. He walked one. Nowata pitchers walked eight Hornets.
Smith and Caden Thompson both drove in a pair.
“We’re 7-2 with two seniors and we’re still learning and trying to find our best guys,” Frisby said. “I’d rather be 7-2 with that than the other way around. We lost to a good Collinsville team and I wouldn’t be surprised if Adair makes the (3A) state tournament.”
Hilldale will face Sallisaw Central at 6 p.m. Thursday.
