By Mike Kays
Short on arms and with no room for error, Hilldale was already having to do it the hard way.
A day that began with batting practice at 10 a.m. turned into a day-long wet marathon, and then freshman Chad Parks, the only fully-rested healthy, tuned arm the Hornets had left, appeared early that he might be in for a stressful time.
Somehow, it all came together for the Hornets in a 9-1 win over the Cleveland Tigers on Thursday to win the Class 4A bi-district series two games to one.
Parks had the right pitch at the crucial time, even when he faced bases-loaded situations in the first two innings and 10 in all through four. In that span, Hayden Roberts’ walk scored the Tigers’ only run, that coming in the first.
Hilldale then ran up nine unanswered runs off Wyatt Sammons and Korben Barnett.
“You’re a freshman in an elimination game, there’s going to be nerves, and he was a little erratic early,” Hilldale coach Nathan Frisby said. “I knew if he could settle in he’d be OK.”
It happened once Parks found his curve.
“About the third,” he said. “That gave me confidence.”
He struck out the bottom three in the third after Harlen Roberts doubled to put two in scoring position.
In the fourth, again with two in scoring position, Parks got Mason Lowery on a 3-2 pitch to end the inning.
Parks reached 100 pitches in a three-up, three-down fifth, striking out two. In the sixth, with two outs, Kylen Thomas reached on an infield single, and Frisby went to the mound. His dugout had Parks with 119 pitches, the official book said 117, and the coach’s concern was that Cleveland’s staff might have found the 120-limit.
Had they been right, game over.
“Up 9-1, I wasn’t going to take that chance even though by our count he could have finished that next batter and maybe the inning,” Frisby said.
Austin Fletcher came in and got Barnett on strikes to end the sixth, then three more after Jiovani Delgado’s leadoff triple in the seventh.
Hilldale’s bats had things under control early as well, hanging three-spots in the first two innings.
Caynen David found the swampy outfield on a shallow single to start Hilldale off in the first. Evan Smith reached on a bunt single. Both moved up on stolen bases, Smith’s uncontested on a throw to third. Mason Pickering’s grounder to Kyler Kouk at short resulted in a bobble and bounced throw to first, scoring David, then Smith came on on a pickoff throw to third that got by third baseman Lowery into left field. Cole Leach’s single to right plated Isaiah Patterson, running for Pickering, and it was a 3-1 game.
With the Hornets back up, Pickering, the fifth batter of the inning off Cleveland starting pitcher Wyatt Sammons, drilled a single to center to plate David, who walked, and Smith, who singled to left. Sammons’ mound day would end there, replaced by Barnett, who gave up a double to Leach that scored Patterson, again pinch-running for Pickering, making it 6-1.
Kielton Siedlik’s two-run single in the fourth upped the margin to 8-1 and in the Hornets’ fifth, David doubled home Myers, who had a two-out single.
“Long day,” said Frisby. “It started raining and we pulled the tarp. Thankfully we have a locker room with a TV and room to take naps, but we didn’t get much of those because when the rain finally ended the outfield was a swamp. We squeegeed it as much as we could but it was soaked. We both were willing to play in it. It wasn’t looking good forecast-wise for Friday anyway.”
Parks allowed seven hits, walked five, but struck out 10.
Offensively, Pickering was 3-for-4 with three RBIs. His triple in the seventh went for naught. Leach, Smith and David all had two hits.
Regionals are next week. Hilldale (19-13) will go to Pryor. Cleveland finished 9-15 after a fifth-place finish in 4A-5. The Hornets got the host role for bi-districts by finishing fourth in 4A-6.
