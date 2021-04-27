Better no time to find an opportunistic bat than the postseason.
Hilldale’s Rylan Nail had that Tuesday.
His three-run double to the gap in right center drove in three of Hilldale’s five runs in the second of what was a 5-0 win, then his two-run double to right in a seven-run fourth helped the Hornets to a 12-3 win and a sweep of the Mannford Pirates in a Class 4A bi-district series at the Hornet diamond.
“I got here and thought to myself, why not hit a ball,” he said, breaking into a grin. “I mean, I don’t know. I said if they loaded the bases for me I’d find a way to get them in. Playoff magic.”
Both were with the bases full.
Nail, who has been used all season at first but held out of the batting order from time to time, got the opportunity to hit when left fielder Alex Rowland hurt his hand on a bunt last week. He plugged in the eight-spot in the Hornets’ order.
“The first hit was huge because it was still close,” said Hilldale coach Nathan Frisby. “The second one pushed the lead out there.”
Which, Frisby added, helped Evan Smith settle in.
Smith gave up a run in each of the first two innings but the Hornets never trailed. He scattered seven hits, struck out five and walked two while going seven full innings. Four hits came in the first two frames.
Nail’s liner in game one plated Kielton Siedlik, Caden Thompson and Aden Jenkins, none of which hit to get on. Siedlik was hit by a Braden Ruston delivery, and Thompson and Jenkins drew back-to-back one-out walks.
Nail stole home later in the inning and Joey Myers came on an an infield error.
Other than that, game one was a pitcher’s duel between Braden Ruston and Siedlik. Both held each other’s bats to two hits. Ruston struck out six and walked five, three in that fateful second, where his only other hit came on a bunt by Colby Thompson.
Siedlik struck out six and didn’t walk a batter. He gave up a pair of one-out singles, one in the fourth and another in the sixth.
Caden Thompson had a big stick in game two as well. He was 3-for-3 and drove in three runs, two also coming with the bases loaded two batters before Nail. David was 2-for-4 and drove in a pair.
Hilldale (23-7) moves on to regionals at Poteau next week.
“I’m just glad to be moving on,” Frisby said. “I’ve had my butt kicked in these before so any time you win and keep playing, it’s a good thing.”
Mannford, the bottom seed out of District 4A-5, finished 11-22. Hilldale was the two-seed as runner-up out of 4A-6. Fort Gibson, the 4A-6 champion, received a bye due to 4A-5 having one less team in this, the cross-over round.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.