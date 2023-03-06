Hilldale pitcher Cole Leach made a quick transformation from basketball shorts and gym shoes to baseball pants and cleats Monday.
Leach went to the mound for the Hornets just four days removed from a season-ending game Thursday in the Class 4A area round. The right-hander threw four innings of two-hit ball with a few anxious moments, but enough to help his team build an early cushion before holding on in the end to beat Inola 4-2 in the Hornets’ season and home opener.
Leach threw 55 pitches over two innings. He left two runners on in the first by striking out Bo Stubbs, the fifth man in the Longhorns lineup, then faced seven batters in the fourth. Eli Berg, the leadoff hitter in the inning, drew a walk but was thrown out by catcher Mason Pickering’s rifle to second baseman Parker Ireland.
Jacob Thersen’s single up the middle put a duck on the pond before back-to-back walks loaded the bases. A scoop and toss out of the glove of Ireland to Aden Jenkins at first ended the threat with no harm done.
In the third, a double play wiped out a runner on via an error and then Leach struck out the side in the fourth.
“it was a little rough, but I got to get warmed up and I did,” said Leach, who had thrown bullpen Friday and Saturday after putting up his gym shoes, about 60-70 pitches.
“Loved being back out here on the field, such a good field, such a good place to play especially with the coaches and the atmosphere. The toughest thing at this point is honestly in the head and not being able to overcome what you think you can do and once you figure out that, it’s very simple.”
The Hornets, who got a run in the first when Jenkins singled and later scored on a wild pitch, plated three in their half of the fourth on a bases-loaded walk and a two-run double into center field by Pickering, credited with second as the inning ended on a throw to third to get Jace Hannon, who walked, for the third out.
“That was a big hit by Mason. At the time, Cole’s pitched into some jams and out of some jams and overall, we’re playing pretty well,” said Hilldale coach Nathan Frisby. “We only wanted Cole to go about 70 pitches but he gets in and out of a real quick third and it’s like let’s go get another one and he strikes out the side, so good effort by him.
“Then you look up and the tying run is at second.”
Pickering, the All-Phoenix Newcomer of the Year a year ago, rapped a fast ball to center to give the Hornets what seemed like a cushy pad at the time. But a pair of unearned runs in the seventh had reliever Caynen David in a jam facing the go-ahead run in the seventh in Berg, who he got on a fly ball to right fielder Isaiah Patterson to end the game.
Pickering has been in the cages longer than Leach has been doing bullpen, having not been in basketball and also slowly recovering from a left wrist injury that occurred in football.
He said it didn’t give him issues.
“Knock on wood no it is pretty close to healed up I think,” he said. “Good start though. We’re really young and we’ve got a lot to develop, and me and Cole and some of the guys who have been there have been trying to work the younger guys up and hopefully be a state tournament team this year.”
Patterson is one of those more experienced guys. He was the only two-hit guy for the Hornets, both singles to center.
“Really all that was about was feeling the energy and being out there with my guys one last first time,” Patterson said.
The left-handed David worked three innings, allowing just one hit but four walks and seven strikeouts giving the Hornets 13 Ks off the bump.
Hilldale had five hits in all, the other coming from Ireland on a shot to right in the sixth.
The game also marked the District 4A-6 opener for both, who had rainouts to make this the season opener in both cases.
The Hornets are to play Sallisaw on Thursday and at Checotah on Friday before a spring break trip to Gulf Shores, Alabama.
