Hilldale got Christmas in the spring on Thursday in the Ketchum Tournament.
The Hornets needed only a Colby Thompson two-run single to go with two errors, three walks and a hit batsman to score six first-inning runs, and went on to beat Sallisaw Central 10-3 to finish pool play at 2-1.
Hilldale (8-2) will likely play for third place at 2 p.m. Saturday. There’s a chance they could still play in the finals, which would follow immediately.
The Hornets put another run on the board in the second on Austin Fletcher’s single and three in the third, two on a double by Caynen David and one on Kielton Siedlik’s sacrifice fly.
“We got what they gave us and did what we needed to do offensively,” said Hilldale coach Nathan Frisby.
That gave David a 10-0 advantage when he left after three complete of what was a five-inning run-rule. David struck out four. Evan Smith allowed three runs, but two were unearned, in two innings of relief.
“Caynen was going strong but we wanted to limit pitches and split both of those guys to have them ready for district games Monday and Tuesday,” Frisby said.
Hilldale goes to Catoosa on Monday, with the return trip at Hilldale on Tuesday.
