Oktaha’s Maddox Edwards was in command and so were the Tigers bats at home Tuesday against Vian.
One of those was his bat.
Edwards allowed two hits over five innings, walked none and struck out two, and Mason Ledford’s three-run home run in the first inning set the tone offensively in an 11-0 rout of the Wolverines.
Tyler Allen had a two-run single in the second, Edwards the same in the third to make it 7-0 and the rout was on.
Kipton Christian’s double in the fourth was one of three consecutive run-producing hits. Hunter Dearman singled in a pair and Edwards added the finishing touch on a RBI single. He finished 2-for-4 with a team-best three RBIs.
Gabe Hamilton, Darren Ledford and Christian each had two hits.
Oktaha moved to 20-6 with its seventh shutout of the year. For Edwards, it was his second.
Vian dropped to 13-13.
