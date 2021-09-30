Jakob Blackwell did what Jakob Blackwell typically does — the work of a staff ace.
The Oktaha pitcher held Tushka to three hits, striking out seven, and the Tigers are headed back to another fall baseball state tournament with a 12-2 win in a Class A regional title game Thursday at Connors State’s Biff Thompson Field at Perry Keith Park.
Blackwell got more than enough support in a five-run first, highlighted by a Hunter Dearman RBI double and RBI triple by Dylan Walden. Overall, Brody Surmont drove in four runs in a 2-for-2 game, two on a single in the second and one coming on a bases-loaded walk.
“I knew when we jumped on them 5-0 and you got Blackwell going, that’s a good sign,” said Oktaha coach Kevin Rodden.
Mason Ledford was also a multi-hitter, going 3-for-4.
Tushka contributed to its demise with three errors and eight walks.
It’s the sixth state ticket in seven seasons for Oktaha (31-3), which won it in 2017 and is coming off a semifinal loss in the spring season.
The Tigers have had Tushka’s number, having won 9-5, 11-0 and 8-0 as part of a 22-0 start. This was Blackwell’s first time to see them.
At 22-0, the Tigers stumbled a bit, losing back-to-back games and three of six\ They’re back on a six-game win streak, including a 1-0 win over Preston to start play on Thursday.
In that game, Darren Ledford’s sac fly with one out in the third plated Maddox Edwards, who was hit by a pitch. Edwards allowed two hits and struck out four.
“We didn’t have a lot of energy in that one. I think we thought they’d just roll over, and I was a little perturbed with them after the game,” Rodden said. “I got on them a little bit and they said it wouldn’t happen again. They stepped it up that second game.”
