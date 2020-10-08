Oktaha’s fifth consecutive trip to the fall baseball state tournament was a short one.
Canute pitcher Kelin Henderson stymied the Tigers on three hits and the Trojans on Thursday won 3-0 to advance to the Class A semifinals at Dolese Park in Oklahoma City on Friday.
Henderson, who struck out nine and walked two, outdueled Oktaha’s Jakob Blackwell, who scattered six hits while striking out 10. Blackwell didn’t walk a batter.
A two-out second-inning error by shortstop Hunter Dearman allowed the first run. Kyron Whinery’s one-out homer to left made it 2-0 and his single to center in the sixth with one out made it 3-0.
The Tigers never got a runner into scoring position.
Gabe Hamiton’s two-out single in the seventh was the last gasp for Oktaha. In a battle of pitchers, Henderson struck out Blackwell on four pitches to end the game.
Mason Ledford had a one-out single in the first but was but was wiped out on a double play groundout by Dearman. In the second, Brody Surmont led off with a single to right, but was left there.
No. 1 Canute (29-2) beat Oktaha 2-1 in the regular season.
No. 8 Oktaha ends its season at 15-11.
