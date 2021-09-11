In a rematch of last year’s Class 2A semifinal matchup in Oklahoma City, Oktaha’s Tyler Allen scattered six hits, striking out six, and got just enough offense from his teammates to win the showdown against Oklahoma commit Kyler Proctor and Silo, 1-0 on Saturday in the Silo Tournament finals.
Proctor, who struck out 15 in a three-hitter to beat Oktaha 6-2 en route to the state title a year ago, gave up three hits while striking out 11. He also walked five, and that bit him hard in the seventh.
He issued walks to Mason Ledford and Jakob Blackwell and with one out, Hunter Dearman singled to left, scoring Ledford.
A one-out single was all that Allen gave up in the bottom of the seventh.
Kipton Christian and Gabe Hamilton got the other hits for Oktaha, now 22-0 on the year. The Tigers came in ranked No. 1 in the Class A fall rankings, just ahead of Silo, now 14-2.
The Tigers take on Stuart on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.