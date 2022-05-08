OKTAHA — Saddled with the inconvenience of forcing their moms into a Mother’s Day at the ballpark Sunday thanks to Mother Nature’s wrath over the past week in their Class 2A regional, the Oktaha Tigers at least made it entertaining.
Oktaha used the long ball to crush Vian, 14-0, and add to their impressive roll of state tournament appearances — now 12 of the last 13, counting fall and spring seasons.
Tyler Allen’s two-run shot in the first gave the Tigers a 2-0 lead. Dylan Walden led off the second with a blast to right. Gabe Hamilton followed three batters later with a two-run shot to left, and after singles from Maddox Edwards and Darren Ledford, Mason Ledford deposited one over the wall in right center. That made it 8-0 with the six-run frame.
Tiger ace Jakob Blackwell, who wasn’t used in the winner’s bracket final on Saturday, took it from there, allowing only a single by Diego Ramos in the first and one by Connor Collins in the fifth. The lefty didn’t walk anyone and struck out nine.
“I had a lot of run support and that always helps relax me,” said Blackwell.
Hamilton’s third hit in as many trips, a two-run single in the third, gave Oktaha (28-7) a double-digit lead and his two-run single in the fourth ended the scoring and capped a 4-for-4, six-RBI day in the leadoff spot.
“We had one game plan coming in and that was hit the ball and score more than them,” Hamilton said. “Jake pitched a great game. We did our jobs today.”
Blackwell had a reason for not throwing in Saturday’s winner’s bracket final. He ran the 800-meter event at the Class 2A state meet in Oklahoma City. Oktaha’s field conditions forced a two-day delay on the regional start to Saturday.
“Honestly, talking about ace, we have 3-4 guys who can step into that ace role,” said Oktaha coach Kevin Rodden. “I told him ‘you go run and we’ll take care of it and be ready when you get back.”
They outscored Vian 25-0 in two games and were 37-2 for the regional.
In doing so, they avoided a Monday return to the diamond with the state tournament scheduled to begin Thursday and allows guys like Blackwell to rest their arms — and in his case, legs.
Both Blackwell and Hamilton noted their Mother’s Day duties were complete — they both said they took theirs to dinner before the game — and then collectively the Tigers had a batch of roses to distribute after the game to each mom.
“When my boys were growing up I told them Mom always wanted a trophy on Mother’s Day,” he said referring to his since-graduated player pair (Brock and Brayden). “And that’s what we did today.”
Oktaha’s lone state miss since the fall of 2015 was the fall 2019 season. The 2020 spring was canceled due to COVID.
