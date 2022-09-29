There have been times this season where Oktaha baseball has found the going rough.
The Class A fall regional championship tournament wasn’t one of those times.
The Tigers punched yet another state tournament ticket Thursday — their seventh in eight fall tries — by walloping Calera 10-0 after knocking off Latta 10-2 to take the regional title.
Darren Ledford’s three-run home run in the first inning set the tone, then Kipton Christian’s two-run jack in the fourth gave the Tigers (23-10) the run-rule margin it would need as Tyler Allen retired the Eagles in the fifth on two groundouts and a strikeout.
Allen allowed just three hits and struck out five while walking nary a batter. Maddox Edwards was 3-of-3, Ledford 2-for-2 with his game-high five RBIs.
“We got Tyler back and it kind of changed the whole complexion of this thing,” said Oktaha coach Kevin Rodden of his pitcher, who just returned last week after having fractured his non-throwing (left) arm in the Roff Tournament the first week of the season.
“He’s good for one win a week and when he wasn’t available it kind of made it tough and we schedule the same year-in, year-out.”
But Allen got plenty of offensive support from a squad that has lost five games this season by eight or more runs.
These guys just expect it and that’s the thing with them,” Rodden said. “It’s different when the playoffs come around and you flip the switch.”
Earlier, Oktaha led Latta 1-0 on Hunter Dearman’s RBI single in the first when things got messy for Panthers pitcher Darien Miller in the fifth.
Edwards greeted him with a double, then Ledford, Christian and Allen all drew walks, Allen’s forcing in Edwards. Braxton Casey then lashed a two-run double to center. Kannon Robinson’s sac fly scored Allen, making it 5-0.
Latta got on the board with consecutive bases-loaded walks issued by Dearman, but his third strikeout of the inning avoided further damage.
In the seventh, Ledford’s two-out, three-run home run blew it open. and Robinson’s 1-2-3 inning ended it.
Casey and Edwards doubled twice and Ledford finished with three RBIs in a 2-for-3 game.
State is next week.
