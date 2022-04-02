Between baseball into Saturday morning and prom Saturday night, Oktaha sandwiched in a championship game Saturday afternoon.
A nine-run fifth inning sent the Tigers to the party tired but winners, with a 12-2 run-rule outcome in the finals of the Shootout at the Fort played at Hilldale High School.
It capped a crazy couple of days for the Tigers, who beat Hilldale in a game that was past 11 p.m. Thursday, then with games 2 1/2 hours behind schedule on Friday, didn’t begin Friday’s semifinal until close the same time they ended things Thursday. At just past 1 a.m. Friday, they finished a 10-4 win over previously unbeaten Verdigris then helped Hilldale’s staff roll the tarp out on what was already a pretty soaked field as a steady rain accompanied much of their contest.
By now, Oktaha coach Kevin Rodden should be used to it. He’s spent all but one game this season on the road due to the delayed completion of an artificial infield.
“I don’t feel like we’ve hit our stride yet,” he said. “We’re used to seeing live pitching in practice and we’ve had to do the cage and it’s different.”
They collected 10 hits on Saturday. Mason Ledford’s single to right scored Gabe Hamilton in the fourth to break a 2-2 tie. In the fifth, they sent 13 batters to the plate, the biggest shots being a pair of bases-loaded two-run singles, one a grounder through the hole into left by Brody Surmont, and the other a line shot to right by Tucker Christian. Also, Darren Ledford had two singles in the inning and scored a run.
Oktaha lefty Jakob Blackwell, having had his own weekend grind with a third-place finish in the 800-meter run at McAlester with the track team on Friday, also running in the 200 and 400, then getting back to spend the evening with his team while awaiting his start in the title game, serving as a courtesy runner once in that contest.
He walked two in between a single to left by Red Oak’s Denver Hamilton. The first, Chase Pair, scored on a passed ball with Coby Bell standing in on a 2-2 pitch.
Missing outside frequently in the first, twice to Chance Pair in the five-hole, Blackwell was looking at a 3-0 count when he rallied for a strikeout and groundout to end the inning tied at 1.
“I wasn’t dialed in at first, but kind of figured it out in the late innings,”: Blackwell said.
He ended up allowing four hits, walked one more, and struck out eight.
“He wasn’t as sharp as he normally is,” Rodden said. “We were talking about it in the dugout and I asked him if he was OK. He said ‘yes,’ but I know he’s a competitor and running the 800 yesterday, I’m not going to say it was a part of it but if you can’t go run and compete as hard as he can and still have your best stuff, but that’s me.”
Darren Ledford was 3-for-4, Mason Ledford 2-for-2 and Dearman 2-for-4. In all, nine of Oktaha’s 11 hits came off Coby Bell, who threw through the order in the fifth before giving way to Reed Kauk.
Red Oak is 14-3.
Capping a 4-0 tournament run, Oktaha (13-4) will play back-to-back home games this week, against Warner on Monday and Fort Gibson on Tuesday.
The championship game was moved up in the day due to a prior agreement Rodden made due to the prom. Fort Gibson and Verdigris were set to play at 7:30 p.m., also at Hilldale. That change was made due to lighting issues at Fort Gibson.
Fort Gibson 9, Verdigris 6
It was an opportunity for redemption coming in, even while both teams came in off semifinal losses, the first of the season for Verdigris, now 15-2.
Cole Mahaney got his share just within the scope of this game.
Mahaney’s single to center with two outs in the fifth put Fort Gibson ahead to stay amid a seven-run rally which put to bed an early case of the chaotic in a rematch of one of two Class 4A state semifinals last May.
The Tigers (10-5) dug itself a big early hole, the biggest load of dirt coming in a four-run Verdigris first. A leadoff error at first by Weston Rouse, two bases-loaded walks by Mahaney, a two-run error at third by Brody Rainbolt, and it was 4-0 before the Tigers picked up a bat. They went in order in their half of the first, then Odin McConnell’s two-out double made it 5-0.
Fort Gibson got on the board in the bottom of the second. Jaxon Blunt and Rainbolt drew walks to lead things off and with one out and both baserunners up a base on a balk, Hunter Branch singled up the middle to score both.
It was 6-2 in the fifth when the Tigers next threatened and they got early help with three walks and an error by Verdigris pitcher Tyler Gladu, entering to start the fifth as the third Cardinal moundsman of the contest.
After Rouse’s groundout made it 6-4, Rainbolt singled to right, scoring Edwards, the beneficiary of Gladu’s error. Blunt tied it, crossing home on a passed ball.
That brought Mahaney to the plate.
“I feel like I’ve been pretty confident at the plate all weekend,” he said.
A feeling perhaps, at that point, buoyed by Tiger coach Gary Edwards’ pre-game words to the team, considering what happened in the early going.
“I was struggling there, trying to get used to the mound,” Mahaney said. “I just couldn’t find my plant. I’ve thrown on turf a lot lately and it just took some time figuring it out.
“Coach said if we got down early it’s a long game, just stick to our game plan. And I think we did a pretty good job of that tonight.”
Branch then Walkingstick made it four consecutive singles and produced the two additional runs. Branch wound up the lone multi-hitter for the Tigers, going 2-for-3.
Mahaney allowed all four of Verdigris’ hits. Three of his six runs were unearned. He walked five and struck out six.
Rouse relieved Mahaney and threw the final two innings, allowing one hit, and some salve for last season’s controversial loss where the Tigers were seemingly robbed of an inning-ending double play.
“This is really just a game in April,” the Tigers coach said. “We want to see how we do against the better teams, see what we need to work on, be put in these pressure situations and work on it from there.”
Hilldale 1, Sperry 0
In consolation play, Asa Spradley worked seven full, shutting out Sperry on three hits. He walked two and struck out one and in doing so, outdueled three Sperry pitchers who combined to hold the Hornets to two hits..
Mason Pickering, Caynen David and Kielton Siedlik all walked off Jaiden Ruff in the fourth . Aden Jenkins got the only run home grounding into a fielder’s choice out at second on Siedlik.
Hilldale (12-6) went 2-2 in the tournament.
