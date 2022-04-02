Between baseball into Saturday morning and prom Saturday night, Oktaha sandwiched in a championship game Saturday afternoon.
A nine-run fifth inning sent the Tigers to the party tired but winners, with a 12-2 run-rule outcome in the finals of the Shootout at the Fort played at Hilldale High School.
It capped a crazy couple of days for the Tigers, who beat Hilldale in a game that was past 11 p.m. Thursday, then with games 2 1/2 hours behind schedule on Friday, didn’t begin Friday’s semifinal until close the same time they ended things Thursday. At just past 1 a.m. Friday, they finished a 10-4 win over previously unbeaten Verdigris then helped Hilldale’s staff roll the tarp out on what was already a pretty soaked field as a steady rain accompanied much of their contest.
By now, Oktaha coach Kevin Rodden should be used to it. He’s spent all but one game this season on the road due to the delayed completion of an artificial infield.
“I don’t feel like we’ve hit our stride yet,” he said. “We’re used to seeing live pitching in practice and we’ve had to do the cage and it’s different.”
They collected 10 hits on Saturday. Mason Ledford’s single to right scored Gabe Hamilton in the fourth to break a 2-2 tie. In the fifth, they sent 13 batters to the plate, the biggest shots being a pair of bases-loaded two-run singles, one a grounder through the hole into left by Brody Surmont, and the other a line shot to right by Tucker Christian. Also, Darren Ledford had two singles in the inning and scored a run.
Oktaha lefty Jakob Blackwell, having had his own weekend grind with a third-place finish in the 800-meter run at McAlester with the track team on Friday, also running in the 200 and 400, then getting back to spend the evening with his team while awaiting his start in the title game, serving as a courtesy runner once in that contest.
He walked two in between a single to left by Red Oak’s Denver Hamilton. The first, Chase Pair, scored on a passed ball with Coby Bell standing in on a 2-2 pitch.
Missing outside frequently in the first, twice to Chance Pair in the five-hole, Blackwell was looking at a 3-0 count when he rallied for a strikeout and groundout to end the inning tied at 1.
“I wasn’t dialed in at first, but kind of figured it out in the late innings,”: Blackwell said.
He ended up allowing four hits, walked one more, and struck out eight.
“He wasn’t as sharp as he normally is,” Rodden said. “We were talking about it in the dugout and I asked him if he was OK. He said ‘yes,’ but I know he’s a competitor and running the 800 yesterday, I’m not going to say it was a part of it but if you can’t go run and compete as hard as he can and still have your best stuff, but that’s me.”
Darren Ledford was 3-for-4, Mason Ledford 2-for-2 and Dearman 2-for-4. In all, nine of Oktaha’s 11 hits came off Coby Bell, who threw through the order in the fifth before giving way to Reed Kauk.
Red Oak is 14-3.
Capping a 4-0 tournament run, Oktaha (13-4) will play back-to-back home games this week, against Warner on Monday and Fort Gibson on Tuesday.
The championship game was moved up in the day due to a prior agreement Rodden made due to the prom. Fort Gibson and Verdigris were set to play at 7:30 p.m., also at Hilldale. That change was made due to lighting issues at Fort Gibson.
Hilldale 1, Sperry 0
In consolation play, Asa Spradley worked seven full, shutting out Sperry on three hits. He walked two and struck out one and in doing so, outdueled three Sperry pitchers who combined to hold the Hornets to two hits..
Mason Pickering, Caynen David and Kielton Siedlik all walked off Jaiden Ruff in the fourth . Aden Jenkins got the only run home grounding into a fielder’s choice out at second on Siedlik.
Hilldale (12-6) went 2-2 in the tournament.
