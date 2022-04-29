To no one’s surprise, Oktaha made quick work of its Class 2A district series on Friday, hammering Liberty 20-0 and 12-0 at Oktaha.
The Tigers needed just 10 hits, seven coming in a 14-run second inning that included three walks, three hit batsmen and an error, to win game one. Hunter Dearman had a three-run double and a pair of two-baggers by Darren Ledford and Tyler Allen plated two runs each. Dearman and Ledford had two hits each.
Kannon Robinson's two-run home run made it 20-0 in the third. That left it to Maddox Edwards to cap his four-inning perfect game with his final three-up, three-down inning in the fourth, before the run rule kicked in. He struck out five.
Oktaha had a five-run first and six-run second in the clincher, which also lasted just four innings. Tyler Allen allowed two hits and struck out 10.
Dylan Walden's grand slam was the biggest blow in the second game. Ledford and Walden each had two hits
Liberty (6-16) had 10 errors on the day, five in each contest.
Coming off a semifinal run last spring and a finals appearance in the fall, he Tigers move on to regionals next week at 25-7.
