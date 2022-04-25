Class A regional
at Red Oak
Thursday’s Games
1) Red Oak vs. Quapaw, 11 a.m.
2) Crowder vs. Porter, 1:30 p.m.
3) Winners 1 and 2, 4 p.m.
4) Losers 1 and 2, 6:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
5) Winner 4 vs. Loser 3, 4 p.m.
6) Winner f vs. Winner 3, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Game
Winner 6 vs. Loser 6 (if first loss), 2 p.m.
Class A regional
at Wright City
Thursday’s Games
1) Wright City vs. Gore, 11 a.m.
2) Wilson vs. Hydro-Eakly, 1:30 p.m.
3) Winners 1 and 2, 4 p.m.
4) Losers 1 and 2, 6:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
5) Winner 4 vs. Loser 3, 4 p.m.
6) Winner f vs. Winner 3, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Game
Winner 6 vs. Loser 6 (if first loss), 2 p.m.
Dates, times to be updated
Class 4A Bi-District
Fort Gibson, bye
Cleveland at Hilldale
Stigler at Wagoner
3A Bi-District
Valliant at Eufaula, 1/3/5 p.m. Thursday
Checotah at Antlers, 3/5 p.m. Thursday, 5 p.m. Friday if necessary
2A Districts
Liberty at Oktaha, 1/3 p.m. Thursday
Chelsea at Warner, 2/4 p.m. Thursday
Nowata at Haskell, 1/3 p.m. Thursday
