Class A regional

at Red Oak

Thursday’s Games

1) Red Oak vs. Quapaw, 11 a.m.

2) Crowder vs. Porter, 1:30 p.m.

3) Winners 1 and 2, 4 p.m.

4) Losers 1 and 2, 6:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

5) Winner 4 vs. Loser 3, 4 p.m.

6) Winner f vs. Winner 3, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Game

Winner 6 vs. Loser 6 (if first loss), 2 p.m.

 

Class A regional

at Wright City

Thursday’s Games

1) Wright City vs. Gore, 11 a.m.

2) Wilson vs. Hydro-Eakly, 1:30 p.m.

3) Winners 1 and 2, 4 p.m.

4) Losers 1 and 2, 6:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

5) Winner 4 vs. Loser 3, 4 p.m.

6) Winner f vs. Winner 3, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Game

Winner 6 vs. Loser 6 (if first loss), 2 p.m.

 

Dates, times to be updated

Class 4A Bi-District

Fort Gibson, bye

Cleveland at Hilldale

Stigler at Wagoner

 

3A Bi-District

Valliant at Eufaula, 1/3/5 p.m. Thursday

Checotah at Antlers, 3/5 p.m. Thursday, 5 p.m. Friday if necessary

 

2A Districts

Liberty at Oktaha, 1/3 p.m. Thursday

Chelsea at Warner, 2/4 p.m. Thursday

Nowata at Haskell, 1/3 p.m. Thursday

