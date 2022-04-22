Muskogee fired all its bullets in one inning Friday at the McAlester Shootout.
A 10-run fourth blew apart what had been a scoreless game through three and the Roughers capped a 2-0 run here with a 10-0 win over Class A power Red Oak.
Jayden Bell, Aiden Barnoski, Jacob Jones, Anthony Watson and Dale Grant all drove in runs with singles. Another run crossed on a throwing error on Grant’s hit.
Kale Testerman and Gio Zapata drew bases-loaded walks and Jarrett Crawford had a two-run single.
Set aside the contrast in As. Red Oak is a fall and spring baseball school and perennial state team.
“It’s a great win, good program win," said first-year Muskogee head coach John Singler. "They’re small school but you know how good they are traditionally. It’s a good stepping stone.”
Crawford scattered five hits over four innings. He struck out one and walked no one.
“He really gave us a chance,” Singler said.
Winners of three of their last four, the Roughers (8-15) scored 27 runs in two wins here, including a 17-9 victory over 4A Poteau on Thursday — the runner-up behind Fort Gibson in 4A-8.
“For a while during the middle of the season we were making good contact, it was just right at guys,” Singler said. “We’re finding some holes and when you score 10 runs, it relaxes you and makes everything easier.”
They’ll try to keep that up in a two-game 6A-4 series to wrap up district Monday at home against Tahlequah followed by a trip there Tuesday. The Tigers and Tulsa Washington, which Muskogee split with last week, have two district wins, Muskogee has one.
“It’s a chance to get out of last and avoid Owasso (6A-3 leader),” Singler said. “If we keep this approach at the plate, I think we’ve got a good shot.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.