Ben Fulbright’s single to left scored D Grant with the go-ahead run of a three-run rally in the seventh as Muskogee beat Warner 9-8 at Connors State College on Friday.
The Roughers, who hadn’t won since a season-opener at Coweta, improved to 2-4. Warner fell to 2-3.
Muskogee trailed 7-6 going into the seventh. A two-run infield error got them in front. Fulbright’s RBI became insurance when Cole Mayfield doubled home Justin Duke to make it a one-run game in the bottom of the seventh.
The game was a Plan B answer to Friday’s rains. The two teams were to play a three-way involving Locust Grove at Locust Grove. The artificial turf at Connors became accommodating as a result.
Warner at one time had a 7-0 lead, Landon Swallow’s single with the bases loaded started a six-run surge in the third. Infield singles by Wyatt Hamilton and Beau Thomas accounted for runs.
Trailing 7-1, Muskogee had a five-run sixth. Gio Zapata, Aiden Barnoski and Theirenn Thompson all singled in runs as part of that rally.
Muskogee outhit Warner 14-10. The Eagles, including the error in the seventh, had four in all.
Fullbright had a 4-for-5 day at the plate with two RBIs. Zapata was 3-for-5. Barnoski and Jarrett Crawford had two hit each.
All but one Eagle had hits. Thomas and Hamilton were both 2-for-3.
