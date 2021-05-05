Muskogee’s season ended Wednesday in a two-and-out episode in the Class 6A regional in Edmond.
Muskogee lost 16-3 to Edmond Memorial and were later eliminated by Enid, 13-0.
The Plainsmen didn’t waste any time taking command of the elimination game, scoring six first-inning runs. Giovani Zapata walked four of the first five batters he faced, the other getting a single, and was pulled in favor of Ben Fullbright, who walked his first batter to force in a run. Five of the runs in the inning were charged to Zapata, the last charged to Fullbright, who was tagged for back-to-back two-out hits.
Fullbright would go two innings, giving up three additional hits and in all, six runs. Dale Grant threw an inning, allowing a run on two hits, and Thairenn Thompson took over in the fourth.
Muskogee, finishing 2-17, had six hits — two by Jaiden Bell, one each from Zapata, Antonio Zapata, and then Jarrett Crawford and Caleb Webb in the fifth. Both Crawford and Webb were left stranded, and the run-rule kicked in.
Enid will face Jenks on Thursday with the winner facing Edmond Memorial. Memorial beat Jenks 5-2 in the winner’s bracket game Wednesday.
Against Muskogee, Memorial out to a 10-0 lead before Crawford’s single scored Thompson. Memorial had three consecutive five run innings to start. Muskogee’s most productive inning was a two-run fourth. Charles Mason scored on Crawford’s groundout. Bell then doubled home Aiden Barnoski.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.