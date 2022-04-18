After spotting the Tulsa Washington Hornets a three-run lead early on, the Muskogee Roughers used speed, shoddy Hornet pitching and solid relief pitching by Ben Fulbright to record their first district win of the season and their first victory over a Class 6A team as they defeated the Hornets 10-5 in 6A-4 action Monday at Roughers Park.
Washington grabbed the lead in the first inning on a home run by Joe Ijams, but Muskogee got it back in the home half of the first as Anthony Watson walked, advanced to third on a hit by Jayden Bell and scored on a sacrifice fly by Kale Testerman.
After a scoreless second, the Hornets touched Muskogee starter Jarrett Crawford for three runs with the big hit being a two-run single by Ijams. Crawford hurt his own cause with an error, a walk, and then walked in a run to make it 4-1.
But again, the Roughers fought back in their half of the inning.
Dale Grant began with a single, stole second and went to third on a wild pitch. Watson followed with a walk and with Bell at the plate, Hornet pitcher Evan Turner unleashed a wild pitch that settled at the base of the backstop allowing Grant to score and Watson to motor all the way to third. He would then come home on a sac fly by Bell to make it 4-3.
Enter Fulbright for the Roughers to start the fourth. The junior right-hander retired nine of the first 10 batters he faced, giving up just one hit through the sixth inning.
“I came in thinking I just needed to eat up some innings because it was still early in the game, so I decided to just challenge them and throw strikes,” said Fulbright. “I like to work really fast and just get up on the mound and attack them. My curve is usually my best pitch, but it wasn’t really there today, so I relied more on my fastball.”
Muskogee (6-14, 1-10) tied the game in the bottom of the fourth inning as Aiden Barnoski led off with a double and then with two outs, Crawford delivered an RBI single.
With Fulbright owning the Hornets on the mound, Muskogee broke the game open in the sixth thanks in part to poor pitching by the Hornets. Aedan Wolfe came on in relief for Washington and walked Thairenn Thompson and Jacob Jones. A pair of wild pitches sandwiched around one of five stolen bases on the day by the Roughers, put runners at second and third. Thompson scored on another wild pitch and Jones scored on a sac fly by Crawford to give Muskogee a lead it would not relinquish. The Roughers would score four more runs thanks to three more walks, a double by Watson, a hit batter and a single by Testerman.
The Hornets (7-21, 1-9) got to Fulbright for a run in the seventh on three hits before Grant came in to close it out for the Roughers with a pair of strikeouts. The Roughers banged out nine hits with Bell and Barnoski each getting two.
“We had some good fortune today though our approach could have been a little better,” said Rougher coach John Singler. “We had some guys spinning off early on, but we made some adjustments and put some pressure on them, and Ben threw great, lots of strikes as always and we ran the bases well and played good defense.”
The two teams will go at it again Tuesday in Tulsa.
