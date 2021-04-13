A freshman struck a blow for the seniors on Senior Night at Rougher Park on Tuesday — a much-needed blow.
Aiden Barnoski took a bases-loaded delivery from Ethan Avra and laced it into right field, scoring Pryce Jackson from third and giving Muskogee a dramatic 6-5 victory over the Sapulpa Chieftains in 10 innings.
Jackson, 3-for-3 on his senior night with three walks, singled to start the rally in the 10th. Geo Zapata drew a walk, bringing Avra in relief of Joe Young. Charles Mason then punched a single into shallow left to load the bases.
That brought Barnoski up, whose single to center in the seventh was his only previous hit.
“I was looking for a belt-high pitch and I was going to put it in play,” he said.
That he did.
And it ended a six-game losing skid for the Roughers (2-13, 1-11) and ended the run of District 6A-3 goose-eggs.
“We’ve worked hard in practice. We’ve put in our effort. We needed this,” said Barnoski.
It was a tad of emotion and relief for Roughers coach Johnny Hutchens.
“A young kid came through there,” said Hutchens. “We’ve got a lot of young kids who battled hard. Those seniors played their tails off.
“I couldn’t be more proud of them than I am tonight. It’s … it’s just hard for me to talk much more.”
It was almost a cruel twist of fate that Mason, another senior, didn’t get the win. In a season bereft of root-going jobs, the right-hander took it further innings-wise than any Rougher arm has all season.
Mason threw 99 pitches over eight innings, scattered 12 hits, seven of which came in a third and fourth inning stint that got the Chieftains (17-10, 5-7) three runs and a brief 4-3 lead. He struck out three but walked none.
“It was definitely getting tough out there but the guys around me were amazing,” Mason said. “I didn’t get to close it but Dale came in and did a great job. I’m not mad at all about it. He deserves this, and I give this win to God.”
Dale, as in Dale Grant, came on one batter into the ninth and allowed just one hit and struck out one the rest of the way.
“It was awesome ending,” Grant said. “I was just telling myself ‘throw strikes.’”
The Roughers drew first blood in their first at-bat.
Jackson ripped a single up the middle, scoring Antonio Zapata, who drew a one-out walk, stole second then got to third on a balk. Gio Zapata with two outs laced a liner to left, scoring Jackson.
With two outs in the second, Caleb Webb singled to right, moved to third on Antonio Zapata’s double to left and scored on Jackson’s second RBI single to center.
With Sapulpa up 4-3 in the fourth, Jaiden Bell singled and Webb doubled to left. After Antonio Zapata struck out, Sapulpa gave a pass to Jackson rather than risk his third hit in as many bats. With Mason standing in, a wild pitch plated Bell to tie the game.
Muskogee took the lead again in the fifth when pinch-runner Jacob Jones scored on Bell’s bases-loaded groundout as second baseman Jack Blevins was unable to turn the double play at first.
In the sixth, Kaiden Ashton’s frozen liner to right angled smack dab into the setting sun and the Roughers’ Anthony Watson lost the beat on it as it skipped by. He was able to retrieve and held Ashton to second. But Josh Holt’s bouncer up the middle tied the contest at 5.
Muskogee had its chances from that point, putting runners in scoring position in the sixth, seventh and then loading the bases in the eighth.
Besides Jackson at the plate, Webb, Gio Zapata and Grant all had two hits.
Muskogee is at Union on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.