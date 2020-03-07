Baseball
HORNETS FALL TWICE — Hilldale dropped a 13-5 decision to Spiro and lost to Leflore 7-5 on Saturday. T.J. Maxwell was 2-for-3 for Hilldale (0-2) while Chance Johnson scored two runs. Against Leflore, Evan smith was 3-for-3 with two runs scored and one RBI, Austin Fletcher was 2-for-3 and Maxwell drove in four runs, three coming in a home run in the first inning.
WOLVERINES GRAB BOTH GAMES — Vian took both games on Saturday, 4-3 over Inola and 8-7 against Claremore Sequoyah. Brett McElhaney scored two runs in the first game for the Wolverines (2-1)and was 2-for-3 in the second while Nick Hughes was 2-for-4 with a grand slam against Claremore Sequoyah.
PORTER 9, KIEFER 8 — Logan Jones singled in Stanton Coleman in the top of the 10th inning with two outs with go-ahead run on Saturday. Coleman and Jones were both 2-for-4 with Coleman scoring twice and Jones driving in two. Nick Ferguson had two hits for Porter (3-2) and Brandon Welch scored two runs.
— Staff
