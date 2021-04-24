Verdigris’ Jax Ryan beat out the squeeze bunt play at home off the bat of Odin McConnell on a one-out bases loaded bunt as Verdigris beat Oktaha 7-6 on Saturday at Verdigris, ending the Tigers’ 11-game win streak.
With Oktaha (22-10) trailing 6-4 going into the seventh, James Wilson scored on Tyler Allen’s sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh and Jakob Blackwell drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Tucker Christian to tie the game. Wilson doubled to lead the inning off and Christian singled behind him.
Wilson’s single in the fourth gave Oktaha a 4-3 lead at that point.
A two-out single in the first off Allen ended the Tigers’ shutout streak at six games and 31 innings dating back to April 10, but an error in the inning made it an unearned run.
Allen gave up seven hits, three earned runs, struck out two and walked two. Christian threw 1 1/3 and took the loss on three runs, one of which was earned.
Wilson, Christian, Allen, Mason Ledford and Hunter Dearman all had two hits for Oktaha.
Verdigris (22-6) has won seven straight games.
Checotah third at Okmulgee
Checotah won a pair of games in the Okmulgee Tournament. Broke Butler and Zack Mullen had two hits each in a 3-0 win over Mannford. The Wildcats beat Okmulgee 9-1. Daylen Warrior drove in a team-high three runs. Jake Vernnon and Brock Butler took the mound wins.
