Baseball
FORT GIBSON SPLITS TWO – Fort Gibson split two games at the Marlow Festival on Friday, winning 10-9 over Lawton Eisenhower and losing 8-0 against Burkburnett (Texas), its first lost of the season.
The Tigers (8-1) scored nine runs over the fourth and fifth innings against Ike. Brody Rainbolt led the charge by going 1-for-3 with three RBIs. Weston Rouse drove in two RBIs without collecting a hit, instead Rouse used four bases-on-balls to collect his runs. Wyatt Pierce went 2-for-3.
Fort Gibson struggled with Burkburnett’s pitching with nine Tiger batters going down by strikes. The Tigers had just three hits with Brody Rainbolt, Cole Mahane and Grant Edwards all going 1-for-2.
MUSTANG 6, OKTAHA 0 — The Tigers (3-5) trailed 5-0 after two innings. Jakob Blackwell, Kipton Christian and Mason Ledford each had hits. Ledford allowed five runs on eight hits and struck out one in six innings.
WARNER 11, STROUD 3 — In the Preston Festival, Dalone Logan led the charge by driving in three RBIs. Koltin Lusk went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Landon Swallow also had two RBIs for the Eagles (6-2).
Swallow threw a complete run-rule game as he tossed six innings, allowing three runs off nine hits while striking out five.
PORTER 15, CANADIAN 5 —Brandon Welch was 3-for-3 and drove in four runs while Cole Phillips was 3-for-4 for the Pirates (8-5).
— Staff
