Kyler Proctor came back to the mound.
The Silo ace pitcher, who didn’t answer the call in the top of the seventh, came back with runners in scoring position for Oktaha and Hunter Dearman standing in.
Credit the re-entry rule for the outcome for a sequence of events that decided the Class A fall baseball championship at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City on Saturday.
Proctor, who recently switched his commitment from Oklahoma to Oklahoma State, struck out the Tiger slugger swinging on a 2-2 pitch, then with one out on the bottom of the seventh, Proctor sent Jakob Blackwell’s first pitch over the 350-foot sign in straightaway left field, giving the Rebels a 2-1 win.
Proctor, who allowed a run on five hits and struck out eight through six innings. gave way to Easton Ford to start the seventh, having thrown 117 pitches -- four under what would have mandated he couldn't return.
Kipton Christian’s hopper got through on the right side for a single, and got to second on a wild pitch.
Mason Ledford, up next, hit a grounder in the edge of the shadow at second baseman Charlie Gardner, who mishandled the grounder in the edge of the shadow, putting Christian at third.
Maddox Edwards’ grounder at third was scooped by Carter Parker, who, with Christian holding, initially went for the force on Ledford. Ledford beat that out, but the relay to first by Ethan Wilkerson was in time at first to beat Edwards.
With both Tiger runners in scoring position, back came Proctor — re-entry being legal in high school ball, to face Dearman, who drove in Oktaha’s only run in the top of the third to tie the game at 1.
"The best team didn't beat us, but the best player did," said Oktaha coach Kevin Rodden. "He plays the right way, and he's a competitor. You really don't put the winning run on but had we done that, he's smart enough he'd found a way to move around into scoring position."
Oktaha, which beat Silo 1-0 earlier in the season after losing in this same pitching matchup in last spring’s semifinals, finished at 33-4. Allen threw the shutout earlier this fall despite giving up six hits to Proctor’s three. Silo went on to win the 2A title last spring.
It’s the Rebels’ first fall title since 2018, finishing at 24-3.
"I told the guys when we lost in the semis last spring, this is the team you got to beat," Rodden said. "We did, just not at the right time."
Blackwell, meanwhile, was just under 100 through six and had scattered eight hits and struck out nine and walked one. His only run to that point came on a two-out single in the second by Josh Trout, the third Silo hit in the inning.
He appeared to get stronger as the game went on, striking out the side in the sixth.
Oktaha had loaded the bases in the third but a rope line drive by Maddox Edwards to Ford to first resulted in a double play just before Dearman salvaged something with his RBI single.
In the sixth after Darren Ledford’s one-out walk, Gabe Hamilton singled to Connor Cordell in left, who fumbled the ball and allowed both runners to get into scoring position. At that point, Kannon Robinson was inserted for Ledford at third as a courtesy runner.
But an outside delivery got away from catcher Trout, who retreated to make a grab and threw to Proctor covering the plate to get Robinson, who had the go sign but showed initial hesitation and was out by a good step.
"We had too many things not go our way," Rodden said. "If the first baseman doesn't make that play on Edwards, that ball is in the corner and scores three. If we don't get thrown out at the plate in the sixth, we're going to get four more pitches from Proctor and he doesn't have a chance to throw in the seventh. You can't have too many of those things happen in a championship game and get a win."
