SHAWNEE — Silo’s Kyler Proctor sent Oktaha home from the Class A fall ball finals with his bat, a walk-off home run.
On Saturday in the 2A spring final, he did it with his arm, coming and going.
The right-handler stymied the Tigers on three hits over six innings then came on to get a one-pitch final out, and the Rebels dispatched the Tigers again, winning 7-3 Saturday afternoon on Ed Skelton Field.
“He’s that guy, a really good player. When you go to a dogfight, you want him. He’s got our number right now. We’ll see him in the future. We’ve just got to figure a way to beat him.”
Proctor gave up a leadoff home run to Gabe Hamilton and faced Hunter Dearman with Maddox Edwards and Mason Ledford on with walks, all in the first, but got Dearman on a fly to right as the potential game-tying batter.
The Tigers, finishing at 30-8, never had two on again against him again — until he came back.
Still nine pitches below the 120-pitch limit, Proctor was replaced by Delton Roberts to start the seventh, and the Tigers loaded the bases with no outs. Dearman and Tucker Christian were both hit by pitches before Kip Christian singled to right. Roberts struck out James Wilson, bringing Hamilton up. His grounder deflected off Colby Smith at second, shortstop Carter Parker scooped and threw to first late, scoring Dearman to make it 7-2 with the tying run on deck
Edwards’ flyout to center brought Tucker Chrisitan home, and Darren Ledford to the plate as the potential game-tying run, He reached when his grounder to second was dropped at first, reloading the bases.
Back came Proctor to face Allen, who had two of the three hits off the right-hander but was left on with Proctor striking out two in each frame.
Allen’s hard shot back at the mound was flagged by the Oklahoma State commit, who ran the ball to first for the putout and the Rebels’ fifth consecutive spring title, the win on the mound and the save.
“That gets through, you never know,” said Rodden. “We competed, we fought to the final out."
Oktaha hurt itself with a huge early stumble.
Jakob Blackwell walked the first two he faced. Easton Ford’s double to left scored both. A throw by Hamilton at short on the cutoff went into the dugout. Ford, taking second, was allowed to score the third run, given two bases, though Rodden argued with both the home plate and first-base umpire on the ruling, believing Ford was still short of second when the ball went out of play.
It became a four-run inning, which would be enough.
Blackwell lasted five innings, allowing eight of Silo's nine hits.
Counting the fall, Silo (30-0) has won 39 consecutive games. Over the last two springs, the Rebels have won 58 consecutive games.
And remain camped at the top of the hill.
“I just hate silver,” said Rodden.
