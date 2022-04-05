Slowpitch
MUSKOGEE SPLITS — At Owasso, Fairland beat Muskogee 11-10 in the first contest. Jaliyah Simmons had a two-run home run and Karsyn York had a solo home run. Fairland scored six in the sixth as Muskogee was up 10-5. But Muskogee beat Owasso 13-3 in the finale and is 3-10. Feather Johnson hit a pair of three-run home runs and was 4-for-4 with eight RBIs.
Baseball
PORTER 15, DEWAR 1 — Mason Plunk had four RBIs and Jaxson Smith three as Porter (16-5) won decisively. Cyle McElmurry allowed four hits over four innings for the win.
HOLLAND HALL 10, WAGONER 5 — A four-run fourth by the Dutch (11-5, 7-0 4A-7) broke a 4-4 tie. Keyton Cole had a 3-for-3 day for the Bulldogs (12-6, 5-2) and Colton Hill hd two hits. Kale Charboneau had two RBIs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.