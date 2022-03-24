With both squads’ known aces off the mound having thrown earlier in the week in district play, it came down to who could rise to the occasion.
A five-run third inning for Fort Gibson became the verdict in a 6-1 win over Hilldale at Carr-O’Dell Tiger Park Thursday.
With OSU commit Weston Rouse throwing in district play on Tuesday, Cole Mahaney allowed three hits over five innings for the Tigers (7-3), and Grant Edwards struck out five in two hitless innings in relief.
That kept Hilldale in check.
“They’re all good,” said Fort Gibson coach Gary Edwards about his staff members. “They can all throw and we just go with whoever is up that day. It’s not even April yet, so we’ve got a ways to go.”
Mahaney made it seem simple.
“We have to do what we’re taught — throw strikes and let our defense work. We did that tonight,” he said.
Not seeing Hilldale ace Kielton Siedlik, who also threw on Tuesday, Fort Gibson took advantage of some miscues by Hornets starter Austin Fletcher in a 1-1 game at the time.
Wyatt Pierce, the leadoff batter, was hit by a pitch, then Edwards drew a walk. Weston Rouse’s single to center scored Pierce, while the throw to the plate was up the line, moving both Edwards and Rouse into scoring position. A balk plated Edwards, and Rouse made it 4-1 scoring on Cody Walkingstick’s deep gap sacrifice fly that Myers chased down for the out.
Hilldale coach Nathan Frisby inserted Caynen David for Fletcher, and Brody Rainbolt and Jaxon Blunt drew immediate consecutive singles to right. A passed ball moved both runners up with Mahaney standing in the plate. He walked, then Ashton Abshire was hit by a pitch, making it 5-1. Blunt was picked off at third for an out before Hunter Branch’s single to left made it 6-1.
Pierce walked to load the bases, but Edwards’ infield flyout ended the inning with no further damage.
It would be more than enough.
“Our kids approach at the plate was really good and I liked the way we executed,” said Edwards.
Evan Smith came on for Hilldale after David hit Rouse with a pitch to start the fifth. Smith got out of any trouble with a double play and flyout. He wouldn’t allow a hit the rest of the way.
David hit Rouse to start the fifth. In came Evan Smith, who got a double play and a flyout to end the inning and was hitless on the mound through three innings, allowing a walk to Blunt in the sixth.
That tied the game. One inning earlier, Rouse’s single up the middle scored Edwards for the game’s first run.
Mahaney allowed just one baserunner in all but the second inning — Mason Pickering singled to right with two outs on the first and David had an infield single to lead off the fourth.
Hilldale’s only run came after loading the bases in the second. Siedlik walked and Cole Leach reached on an error, then Aden Jenkins drew a walk to load the bases.
That brought Myers to the plate. He hit a grounder back at Mahaney, who threw to Walkingstick for the force on Siedlik, but the throw to first for the double play was misplayed by Rouse, allowing Myers to reach and Leach to come home.
While the game pitted two rivals in an otherwise meaningless non-district matchup, Frisby kept his team, now 10-2, along the right field wall in a discussion that set along with the sun and did not make himself available for comment.
“We needed to address some internal things,” Frisby said. “That aside, I thought we hit the ball hard and didn’t capitalize, but just too many mistakes there in the third led to a big inning.
“We knew what Evan and Kielton can do on the mound, but they can’t pitch every game. At some point we have to have some other guys step up. Fort Gibson’s a good team that you can find that kind of stuff out from. But you can’t put as many on base as we did and beat average or even bad teams much less good teams, and they’re a good team.”
Rouse and Blunt were the only players on either side to have multiple hits. Blunt was 2-for-2 and Rouse 2-for-3 with a team-best two RBIs.
Fort Gibson goes to Skiatook on Saturday. Hilldale has three days to regroup before battling Bristow on Monday in district action.
