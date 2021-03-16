WAGONER — It wasn’t pretty, but one sure thing occured as it ought to at Willis Hudlin Field for Fort Gibson on Tuesday.
When a big right-handed hitter gets a ball inside, it’s going sailing.
Brody Rainbolt took a two-out delivery from Hayden Stevens and sent it over the left field wall, a two-run shot for his first high school home run. He then came in and pitched a scoreless seventh as the Tigers completed a District 4A-6 home-and-home sweep of the Wagoner Bulldogs, prevailing 8-2.
Rainbolt’s inning of mound work began with Braven Bowman and Bristo Love both getting singles through to right and center field, respectively. That brought up the 2-3-4 hitters with no outs. Trey Wood, who hit a solo home run in the fifth, flied out to center. Chase Nanni then went down on strikes and Darius McNack grounded out to second.
That inning was typical of Tiger pitchers all day.
Up 3-0 in the first, Grant Edwards started and found himself in a bases-loaded situation in the first after Wood doubled, McNack walked and Zane Cory reached on an infield single. A balk with Colton Hill up pushed a run across. But with Hill drawing a walk to load the bases, Edwards got Sawyer Jones out on a grounder to first.
Edwards went three-up, three-down in the second and third, the last assisted when McNack’s grounder to Landon Nail at second turned into a 4-6-3 double play to end the inning. For the Tigers, those would be the only innings in which that occurred.
Cole Mahaney started the fourth with a 6-0 lead. After consecutive one-out singles by Hill and Jones and with both moving into scoring position after a groundout to second by Gabe Rodriguez, Mahaney got Bowman on strikes to end the threat.
Wood’s one-out home run off Mahaney made it a 6-2 game. Then with two outs, McNack reached on an infield single and Cory’s shot to center field was just out of a diving reach of Hunter Branch in center field. But Mahaney from the stretch got McNack leaning way off second and chased him down to make the tag as he broke for third.
“Sometimes you just keep plugging along until you find your opening and you take advantage of your opening,” said Fort Gibson coach Gary Edwards, whose squad was outhit 10-7 on Tuesday, a day after rallying from a 3-1 deficit in the sixth. “We weren’t sharp obviously today. But it doesn’t matter what adversity we face, just bring it the same way every time.”
And just like at Fort Gibson on Monday, those openings were assisted by Wagoner miscues. The Bulldogs had five errors in Monday's 5-3 loss.
With Wood on the mound, Weston Rouse hit a two-run double to put the Tigers up with no outs in the first after back-to-back walks to Wyatt Pierce and Grant Edwards. With Rouse at third, Wood issued a balk.
Branch got a two-out infield single in the second and later moving to third, scored on Wyatt Pierce’s successful steal at second. Pierce reached on a walk.
Stevens went to the mound to start the fourth. Facing Edwards, he grabbed the latter’s bouncer to the third base side of the mound and threw to first. Edwards would’ve beaten the throw anyway, but it sailed over the bag and Pierce, whose single earlier in the inning scored Zahayfa Hummingbird, scored from third to make it a 6-1 game.
Edwards was 2-for-3, Rouse 2-for-4 for Fort Gibson.
“I think we got a chance to be good, or great,” said Rainbolt of the Tigers, now 7-0 on the season and 4-0 in 4A-6 play.
The Tigers’ skipper was asked what he’d seen in that start that told him something new about his team.
“I like our perseverance,” he said. “I like how we’ve battled through some things, and our toughness. We’re still untested, still learning, and some of the kids haven’t been playing together that long. But that’s all coming.”
Sooner than later.
The Tigers go to the Marlow Festival on Friday and will take on 5A Lawton Eisenhower at 2:30 p.m. followed by Burkburnett (Texas) at 5 p.m. On Saturday, the Tigers face 3A toughie Marlow at 11 a.m.
Hill was 2-for-2 while Cory and Wood were both 2-for-3 for Wagoner (1-4, 0-2), is off until next Monday at Claremore Sequoyah.
"I think we're better than we've showed the last two days," Bulldogs coach Benny Nail said. "We showed how good we were for five innings yesterday. The great thing about baseball, we play again Monday."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.